OXFORD — There’s a pretty distinct difference between the Jaxson Dart you see off the field with his friends and family and the one you see on the field.
And that’s part of what makes him so unique.
Dart, the highly-touted former USC quarterback who just transferred to Ole Miss, is just about the nicest person you could possibly meet, his father Brandon told the Daily Journal. He’s as warm as they come and is the type of person that gets along with just about anyone and fits into any social scenario.
Brandon remembers taking Jaxson to the gym when he was just eight to play basketball and not being able to find him later. He would look over at the gym next door, and there would be Jaxson, chatting with 50 and 60-year-olds, simply because he wanted to. In Oxford this weekend with his family, Dart was chatting with that same age group at a local restaurant.
Despite being just 18-years-old now, Jaxson is an old soul.
Get him between the numbers, however, and it’s a whole different can of worms. Jaxson Dart wants to crush you.
“He is a competitive S.O.B. … He has a one track mind,” Brandon said. “Jaxson is a miserable soul if he’s not playing. He’s not here to be depth; he's here to play ball. And he’ll earn that right. Nothing has ever been handed to him.
“He has no fear of competition.”
The younger Dart — the oldest of four children — held nearly every accolade imaginable as a high school senior — He was Gatorade’s and MaxPreps’ National Player of the Year in 2020 after throwing for 4,691 yards and 67 touchdowns with an additional 1,195 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing as a senior at Utah’s Corner Canyon High School.
He was not always a prized recruit, though. He was a three-sport athlete growing up, and if Brandon is being honest, baseball might be his son’s best sport. Jaxson had a late rise in recruiting after transferring high schools and dropping baseball, which occurred more due to COVID cancelations than anything.
Jaxson signed with USC and proved an instant sparkplug with the Trojans. Despite being named the backup to incumbent Kedon Slovis, Dart was thrown into action in September when Slovis went down with an injury and was stellar, throwing for 391 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Washington State. He injured his meniscus, however, and missed the next six weeks or so. He was in a bit of a timeshare with Slovis for a few games before starting the final three games of the season.
Through the spring (he enrolled early at USC) and the summer, Jaxson truly felt he was the best quarterback on-campus. He told Brandon he wasn’t competing to be the backup, even though he knew it was going to happen. That’s just his mindset.
“That guy is there to gut you like a fish,” Brandon said.
But Jaxson ever let it impact his relationships — Slovis was one of his best friends despite wanting the starting job more than anything. He was also good friends with Miller Moss, a fellow four-star quarterback from the Los Angeles area who came in the same year to compete with him.
There’s a delicate balance between being a competitor and a good teammate. And Jaxson was about as good an example as anyone of how to maintain that balance.
“He can fit into whatever crowd … he connects with people on a very deep level.”
Jaxson threw for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions as a true freshman and looked to be the next star signal caller in Los Angeles. A coaching change occurred, however, with Okahoma’s Lincoln Riley taking the reins of the program.
With college football being the way it is currently, that also led to rumors of a new quarterback being brought in. Caleb Williams, who starred for Riley as a fellow true freshman in 2021, entered the transfer portal and instantly fueled speculation that he would reunite with his former coach.
Jaxson was all in on USC — it took some prying to get him to consider entering his name into the transfer portal. And there was always that hope in the back of his mind that things would work out for him at USC, Brandon said. But when it became increasingly apparent it would not, Jaxson entered his name into the portal.
“We were Trojans through and through … It really just came down to a situation where we felt like things were out of control, out of our hands, just with the changes that have been made with the free transfer,” Brandon said. “(He said) I’m here to be a Trojan quarterback, these are my guys, this is my locker room … that’s his mindset. He’s way old school.”
Within a couple hours of entering his name into the portal, Jaxson heard from 40 or so schools, Brandon said. For someone who wasn’t the biggest recruit for most of his life, being a hot commodity like this was a bit odd. Brandon jokingly referred to it as “speed dating.”
Brandon was actually out of town on a mule hunting trip in Mexico and without cell service for extended periods of time when his son officially entered the portal. Brandon wound up leaving the trip early when things began heating up in his son’s recruitment.
Jaxson and his family immediately wanted to narrow down the choices to five or so schools, and there were always two kind of at the top of the board — Ole Miss and Oklahoma.
Ole Miss was always an interesting situation. From an outside perspective, there are few better offensive minds in college football than Lane Kiffin. But Kiffin has also had his share of drama during previous stops in his career, and other coaches wanted nothing more than to point out his flaws.
But upon meeting with Kiffin, it was hard to pass up the opportunity to be coached by someone with Kiffin’s pedigree, particularly given what he was able to do with Matt Corral in recent years.
What also helped was Jaxson’s relationship with Ole Miss was passing game coordinator John David Baker. Baker was one of the coaches at USC who helped recruit him to the Trojans. The family was also impressed with new offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and the sort of offense Dart would be utilized in.
“(Kiffin) kind of was able to rein (Matt) in and get the best out of him,” Brandon said. “As a quarterback, I think quarterbacks always want to play with offensive coaches.”
A big factor was also looking at what was coming back. In addition to most of the Ole Miss offensive line returning, the Rebels also added TCU running back Zach Evans, a five-star recruit in his own right. This was not a rebuilding project without Corral; it was a reload. Evans and Jaxson were in touch, Brandon said.
Dart and fellow Trojan Michael Trigg were never a packaged deal, Brandon said, and each ultimately was going to make his own choice. But in this case, it worked out that both wanted to play together. Trigg, a freshman tight end, committed to the Rebels on Saturday.
There have been rumors for weeks that Dart had made his decision to play at Ole Miss a while ago. In reality, it only became clear earlier in the week. It was so recent a decision, in fact, that Brandon didn’t even book his flight to Oxford until Friday.
Jaxson begins class on Monday, and to say that it’s a relief the entire process is over would be an understatement. The family came into Oxford over the weekend and has already felt love from the community — Jaxson is already being recognized around town, and everyone wants to meet the newest Rebel.
A community like Oxford is special and different from what Los Angeles offered.
“I think he just had a warm feeling the second he stepped onto campus,” Brandon said.
The Dart family watched the Sugar Bowl together on New Year’s, a game the Rebels lost 21-7. Corral was injured in the first quarter, and freshman Luke Altmyer came into the game. Instead of rooting for Altmyer to fail, however, the Darts wanted the Mississippi native to thrive.
As was the case with Slovis and Moss, Jaxson wants to see people succeed. He genuinely cares about them. But don’t mistake that for nonchalance — he is coming to Oxford for one reason: To be the starting quarterback at Ole Miss. And he is ready to compete to and make everyone around him better.
“This kid brings juice. He brings juice to the whole squad,” Brandon said.