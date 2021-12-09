OXFORD – While the job might have gotten done without him last weekend, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team is going to miss senior forward Robert Allen for all of his contributions.
Allen suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Rebels’ (6-2) 67-63 upset win over then No. 18 Memphis. He has at least one more year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic and potentially more depending on if the Samford transfer can gain a medical redshirt. Regardless, is presence will be felt as the 2021 campaign rolls forward.
Allen’s statistics don’t jump off the page — 6.9 points and 5.7 rebounds in just under 20 minutes per game — but his 6-foot-8 frame and versatility vastly changes the way Ole Miss defends on a nightly basis.
The Rebels rank 38th of 350 Division I teams in field goal percentage allowed (38.4%), 54th in points allowed (61.9) and are tied for 37th in defensive rebounds per game (29). They’ve done this all with minimal fouling, having committed 132 personal fouls, which is tied for 92nd nationally. Ole Miss also ranks No. 24 in defensive efficiency, according to Team Rankings.
Just as important as any on-court ability, senior guard Tye Fagan said, is Allen’s leadership and presence. He is able to help the Rebels adjust on the fly and "cover for you" should you miss an assignment.
“I tell him all the time, he’s our Draymond Green,” senior guard Tye Fagan said. “He doesn’t score a whole lot, but he does a lot more that you can’t just keep up with on the stat sheet.”
Kermit Davis teams are always built on defense, and Allen is a large part of the glue that keeps things together on that end of the floor. The Rebels’ offense is a work in progress, but when they play good defense and force turnovers to get baskets in transition, it makes life easier.
Ole Miss forces 15 turnovers per game, tied for 96th in college basketball.
“As a coach, you have a comfort about guys with toughness, that can execute, and has great basketball IQ. And Robert has all those, “Davis said. “He’s always at the forefront for me (gameplanning) because he can guard the other teams, and it seems like everybody has really good (forwards).”
With Allen out, Davis expects junior forward Sammy Hunter and sophomore Jaemyn Brakefield to step into Allen-like roles. Both provide similar size but, to this point, Brakefield has been primarily an offensive player. He is getting better defensively, however, and will need to keep showing improvement as the season rolls along.
“(Brakefield) had his very best practice yesterday. And I mean, I’ve been right on top off him, coached him really, really hard for the last month,” Davis said. “We want Jaemyn to be the best version of himself, and I know he does (too). It’s really, really important to him. …
“I thought the last two days were better, and to be a willing defender all the time. And when he does that, we all know where he can be.”
The Rebels play Western Kentucky (5-4) in Atlanta at the Holiday Hoopsgiving event on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.