OXFORD – Butch Thompson made the first move, but Mike Bianco had the winning answer.
With dueling aces locked in a scoreless battle Thompson, the Auburn coach, pulled Cody Greenhill after seven innings and went to his bullpen first.
Bianco, the Ole Miss coach went to his bench in the bottom of the eighth, and Calvin Harris hit a pinch-hit home run, the game’s only run in a 1-0 victory before 9,358 at Swayze Field Friday on the opening night of SEC play.
Game 2 is at 1:30 Saturday.
Harris, a freshman in his first SEC at-bat, fouled off two pitches from right-hander Joseph Gonzalez before sending one over the wall in right field.
“I just went up there looking for a barrel. I got a pitch I could hit, and thankfully I got a good barrel to it,” Harris said.
It was the single run the Rebels needed to back a career-long eight-inning effort from Gunnar Hoglund who walked one and struck out 13. He also threw a career-high 117 pitches.
Taylor Broadway retired the side in order in the ninth for his second save.
The win snapped a two-game skid for the Rebels (14-4) who lost 13-1 at Louisiana Tech on Tuesday. Ole Miss has scored just five runs in its last 27 innings.
The Rebels had five hits on the night. Hayden Dunhurst had a double, and three others players had singles. Elko also had a hit in the seventh. He was a ahead of Dunhurst at third, but both were stranded when Ben Van Cleve and Jacob Gonzalez couldn’t break through against Greenhill.
Hoglund survived trouble in the seventh.
He’d allowed three hits and no walks with 10 strikeouts before Auburn’s (11-6) Rankin Woley , the cleanup hitter, doubled to lead off.
Hoglund followed with a walk to Tyler Miller, and the runners advanced on a wild pitch.
He then rallied and struck out the next three he faced.
“It was just commanding all three of my pitches and finding a way to keep them off the board,” Hoglund said. “I knew it was a tight game, and runs were a premium. It was huge to get out of it. It was awesome.”
He gave up a two-out single but retired his next batter in a scoreless eighth to end his night.
“Tonight was one of those nights where you just get out of Gunnar’s way and try not to screw it up,” Bianco said. “That’s a real good Southeastern Conference lineup and one that doesn’t strike out a lot.”