OXFORD – The unlikely trio of Dannis Jackson, John Rhys Plumlee and Jerrion Ealy made sure Hugh Freeze’s return to Oxford wasn't too memorable.
The Ole Miss junior receivers and running back were the key cogs in a gutsy effort against Liberty on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. A week after carrying the ball just three times at Auburn, Ealy made noise early, scoring a 70-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage, one of his two touchdowns in the first half.
Without the services of senior receiver Dontario Drummond and junior Jonathan Mingo, Jackson stepped into the role as Ole Miss’s ace, catching six passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns, 111 of those yards coming in the first half.
Plumlee caught a career-high seven passes for 110 yards, nearly all of those coming in the second half.
Ole Miss was dominant early and led the Flames 24-0 at halftime. The Rebels were able to weather a stagnant second-half offensive performance in a 27-14 win.
Liberty star quarterback Malik Willis led somewhat of a rally late in the game and had the Flames (7-3) all the way down to the Ole Miss 16-yard line with a minute to play and a chance to cut the deficit to one score. Junior safety A.J. Finley intercepted Willis in the back of the end zone to seal the win.
“The first half was great,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “And, unfortunately, we tried to get them up the same way we did for the game, to start the game, in the second half, and we didn’t do that. We really played bad the second half, lost 14-3.
“You loosen up, and that’s what we did. We didn’t tackle as well. They have a very elite player that we contained in the first half and didn’t in the second half.”
A total of 21 scouts from 16 NFL teams were in attendance to watch the all-star quarterback matchup of Willis vs. Ole Miss star Matt Corral. Among the other attractions for the day was the return of Freeze, the head coach of the Flames who spent five years leading the Rebels – a stint that included a pair of trips to New Year’s Six bowl games.
Corral was once again solid despite playing on a badly-injured ankle – 20 of 27 passing for 324 yards and a touchdown. But it was the efforts of Ealy, Jackson and a swarming defense that made a world of difference on a day where the Rebels were nowhere near full strength and had lapses in the third and fourth quarters.
The No. 15 Rebels (7-2 overall, 3-2 SEC) won the opening kickoff and opted to receive. Ealy made that decision pay off rather quickly, taking the second play of the game through the right side of the line and down the sideline untouched to paydirt. He finished with 115 rushing yards on just 10 carries.
Outside of Ealy’s early run, the Ole Miss run game largely struggled, racking up just 72 yards 27 carries the remainder of the game.
“After that, I thought we were going to run the ball really well coming into the game, just looking at matchups and things,” Kiffin said. “I thought we would, and I’m every surprised after that run our inability to run the ball.”
Without Drummond and Mingo, Ole Miss started senior Jahcour Pearson and juniors John Rhys Plumlee and Jackson at receiver. Just days after coach Lane Kiffin showed a bit of frustration with the stalled development of his young receivers, Jackson broke through. After dropping a surefire first-down early in the first quarter, Corral kept going back to the Mississippi native.
“I trust Dannis. And he knows that,” Corral said. “It’s just him going out there and trusting himself. He knows he has that ability … Dannis is going to be a great player very soon. He knows he’s got it. It’s just going out there and actually doing it.”
Jackson made sure the effort wasn’t for naught, catching deep passes of 50 yards and 40 yards, the latter of which saw him catch a slant and cut right across the face of a hapless Liberty defender and into the end zone.
“(Corral) did say keep my head up, play the next play. But that’s something that I put in my head myself, too,” Jackson said. “Just go ahead and move on to the next play not let that one effect the rest of the game.”
Willis is widely projected as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft with Corral but stood little chance early against an Ole Miss defense determined to make his life difficult. The Rebels sacked Willis seven times in the first half and nine times overall.
Ole Miss was outgained 295-164 in the second half, though, leaving the latter portions of the game in the hands of a defense that had experienced its shares of ups and downs this season. While the Rebels surrendered 457 total yards, Liberty was just 1 of 3 in the red zone and 4 of 12 on third down.
Willis finished with just 173 passing yards and three interceptions, two of which wound up in the hands of Finley. Willis also ran for 71 yards, though he averaged just 2.6 yards per carry.
“I was kind of shocked he threw (the last pass) honestly. I don’t think he saw me coming from the backside,” Finley said. “And I was just like, ‘I have to go get this to seal the game.’”
The Rebels have three regular season matchups left, including a primetime home game next weekend against No. 14 Texas A&M and the Egg Bowl vs. No. 17 Mississippi State.
After Saturday’s victory, Kiffin didn’t seem particularly thrilled with the team’s performance, showing a clear frustration with the overall second-half performance. But that’s what happens when the bar has been raised a few notches. You don’t have to settle for being happy about wins that shouldn’t have been so close.
“It’s hard to be really excited, but I guess we’re 7-2,” Kiffin said.