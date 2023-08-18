OXFORD — A.J. Brown’s message was exactly what Ole Miss redshirt sophomore Bralon Brown needed to hear.
Brown starred for the Rebels from 2016 to 2018 before later becoming a Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles.
Brown played his college football before the transfer portal turned college sports on its head. In a chat with the Rebels over the summer, A.J. Brown made it clear he wasn’t a huge fan of the transfer portal. No, he believed in putting your head down and working, even when times were tough, Bralon Brown recalled.
That message resonated with Brown. Because he’s admittedly second guessed and gotten down on himself in his two seasons of college football.
Brown came to Ole Miss as a four-star prospect from famed Florida high school program St. Thomas Aquinas. He’s played in 10 games but caught just one pass in his two seasons with the Rebels.
As a freshman he was behind Dontario Drummond, Braylon Sanders, Jonathan Mingo and Jahcour Pearson. Last season, Mingo, Malik Heath, Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade saw the majority of the run at wide receiver. Brown wondered if his time would ever come in Oxford and even entered the transfer portal in December before withdrawing in March, per 247Sports.
Brown will be battling for catches again in 2023 with the additions of Louisiana Tech’s Tre Harris, UTSA’s Zakhari Franklin, highly-touted freshman Ayden Williams and returners like Watkins and Wade. But Brown is in a far better headspace this time around.
“As soon as I finished that conversation with (A.J. Brown), I talked to him for about 15, 20 minutes. I felt like God wanted me to hear that message,” Brown said. “… Because there was a point in time where I was overthinking … And all of a sudden he came in like, ‘Man, trust it. It’s a slow grind, but nothing good comes fast.’”
The Rebels’ wide receiver conversation this offseason has largely been centered around newcomers. Harris and Franklin were first-team All-Conference USA choices last season for the Bulldogs and Roadrunners, respectively, combining for 2,071 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns. Williams, meanwhile, has been one of the stars of fall practice — Wade said the Ridgeland native has “put his imprint early.”
But flying under the radar isn’t anything new for Wade or Brown at this point.
“Last year, I came in, walked on, the media wasn’t giving me any attention or anything like that. So, it’s nothing new,” Wade said. “ … At the end of the day, we have to put the ball down, and players make plays.”
Brown has seen some reps with the first-group offense during the portions of practice open to the media in recent days of fall practice. The Rebels’ offense was a bit difficult to grasp at first early in his career, Brown said, but he now feels as comfortable as he was his final season playing high school football.
That, Brown said, has allowed coaches to trust him more. He knows where he’s supposed to be and he knows what he’s supposed to do. He is not a wildcard.
College football rosters are in constant flux in 2023, with players coming and going for a multitude of reasons. One of those reasons is often playing time. It’s hard not to think, “Man, I should be out there, I should be doing this,” Brown said. But A.J. Brown’s message has helped him become more steady, as has the support of his teammates.
“That’s what I love about my group. They see somebody down, they’re not going to let you stay down,” he said. “They’re going to pull you right back up.”
Wade was also present when A.J. Brown spoke with Ole Miss players over the summer. He didn’t necessarily need that specific messaging, however, because he has long had that grind-it-out mentality. He began his career at Western Kentucky before coming to Ole Miss as a non-scholarship player and is now among the leaders of the Rebels’ receiving room.
Wade knows as well as anyone that good things come to those who wait.
“I already knew, ‘Head down, keep going. It’s not going to happen like this (quickly) for everybody,’” Wade said. “Everybody’s story is different.”
