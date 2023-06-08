Ole Miss basketball doesn’t get underway for several months, but several players with Rebels ties are just finishing up their professional seasons, whether it be in the United State or elsewhere.
Here is a list of how former Ole Miss players fared professionally during 2022-23 in their respective basketball seasons in the U.S. and abroad. The list is based on Real GM’s online database and several international databases such as FlashScore. It may be incomplete.
Terence Davis (2015-19)
Country: United States
Team: Sacramento Kings
Record: Finished the year 48-34, third in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.
Stats: Played in 54 games with the Kings, averaging 6.7 points in 13.1 minutes per game. Helped lead the Kings to their first playoff appearance since 2005-06.
Note: Davis is in his fifth NBA season, having spent a season-and-a-half with the Toronto Raptors before finding a home with the Kings. He’s started 24 games in his NBA career.
David Huertas (2006-09)
Country: United States/Puerto Rico
Team: Capitanes de Arecibo, Puerto Rican BSN
Record: 17-14, third in Group A
Stats: Played in 30 games with Capitanes de Arecibo, averaging 9.8 points per game.
Note: Huertas started his college career at Florida, winning a national championship with the Gators in 2006. He averaged 18.1 points per game his final year with the Rebels.
Janari Joesaar (2013-14)
Country: Poland
Team: Anwil Wloclawek, Polish EBL
Record: 17-13, seventh in EBL
Stats: Played in three games, averaging nine points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
Note: Joesaar played one season with Ole Miss before continuing his career at Texas Rio-Grande Valley.
Aaron Jones (2011-15)
Country: Turkey
Team: Mersin BSB, Turkish TBL
Record: 22-8, third in TBL. Currently in semifinals of TBL playoffs
Stats: Played in 26 games, averaging just under 11 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
Note: Jones played four seasons with the Rebels and started 29 games in his Ole Miss career.
Stefan Moody (2014-16)
Country: Bosnia
Team: Chorale Roanne, Betclic Élite
Record: 15-19, eleventh in Betclic Élite
Stats: Played in 34 games, averaging just under 11 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
Note: Moody began his career at FAU before playing two seasons with Ole Miss. He averaged 23.6 points per game during his final season.
Anthony Perez (2012-16)
Country: Venezuela
Team: Gladiadores de Anzoategui, Venezuelan SLB
Record: 17-5, third in Venezuelan SLB
Stats: Played in 20 games, averaging just under 11 points per game.
Note: Perez started 34 games in his four seasons with the Rebels.
M.J. Rhett (2014-15)
Country: Poland
Team: King Szczecin, Polish EBL
Record: 22-8, second in EBL
Stats: Did not record any stats
Note: Rhett spent his first three seasons with Tennessee Tech. He averaged 7.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in his one season with Ole Miss.
Devontae Shuler (2017-21)
Country: United States
Team: Fort Wayne Mad Ants/NBA G-League
Record: 18-14, sixth in G-League Eastern Conference standings
Stats: Shuler played in six games with the Mad Ants and averaged 2.2 points per game. He started the season with the Cleveland Charge.
Note: Shuler played his first professional season with the Capital City Go-Go.
Breein Tyree (2016-20)
Country: Belgium
Team: Telenet BC Oostende, BNXT League
Record: 22-6 overall through two phases, currently in BNXT playoffs
Stats: Played in 37 games (including playoffs), averaging 15.1 points per game.
Note: Averaged 13.8 points per game over four seasons with Ole Miss, including a career-best 19.7 in 2019-20.
Illya Tyrtyshnyk (2017-18)
Country: Ukraine
Team: BC Budivelnik, Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague
Record: 8-6
Stats: Played in 11 games, averaging 3.6 points per game.
Note: Played in three games with the Rebels.
Dimencio Vaughn (2020-21)
Country: United States/Puerto Rico
Team: Cariduros de Fajardo, Puerto Rican BSN
Record: 13-20
Stats: Played in 31 games, averaging 11.2 points per game.
Note: Played his first four seasons at Rider before his lone season with the Rebels, where he averaged 1.7 points per game. He finished his college career back at Rider for his sixth season.
