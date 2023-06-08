Kings Basketball

Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis during Game 3 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

 Jeff Chiu

Ole Miss basketball doesn’t get underway for several months, but several players with Rebels ties are just finishing up their professional seasons, whether it be in the United State or elsewhere.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you