OXFORD – There’s never a week off in the SEC, and a weary Ole Miss defense is about to find that out the hard way.
The No. 13 Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) have faced Alabama and Arkansas in consecutive weeks, surrendering a combined 93 points and 560 rushing yards. Arkansas used an up-tempo, frenetic pace on Ole Miss, and it worked to great effect. The Razorbacks gained 676 yards of offense and picked up 39 first downs.
Next up on the slate is Tennessee (4-2, 2-1), which has looked like an offensive juggernaut the last two weeks. The Volunteers have put up 107 combined points in wins over Missouri and South Carolina.
Head coach Josh Heupel has been lauded for his offenses dating back to his time at Central Florida, and the current iteration of the Volunteers have picked things up quickly.
Tennessee is putting up 41.5 points per game, an improvement of 20 points from the 2020 team. Of note is the pace of which the Volunteers attack with – they average 2.87 plays per minute, which is third nationally. The No. 2 team on that list? Ole Miss, of course, at 2.89. That's not particularly surprising, given Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby served as Heupel's offensive coordinator for a season at UCF.
Fighting tempo will once again be key.
“I see a lot of similarities to our offense,” senior linebacker Mark Robinson said. “But I think the biggest challenge for us, not just this week, but it’s us versus us. I hate to go back in the past, but if you think about the Bama game, and we watch the film, and we break it down, every week it’s us versus us.
“(If) we do what we’re coached to do at a high level, it doesn’t matter who we play. That’s just the mindset that we have to carry on the field.”
The key to playing against tempo, Robinson said, is to make sure defensive alignments are set and to communicate the defensive playcall. It’s also about being physical.
“Just hit them in the mouth and get off the field,” Robinson said. “That’ll stop tempo.”
Missed tackles were a major issue against Arkansas last weekend. Many of the Razorbacks’ runs appeared to be stopped for relatively short gains but turned into chunk plays after runners slipped through the arms of Ole Miss defenders.
Arkansas had 12 runs of 10 or more yards and averaged six yards per carry.
Tennessee does its fair share of running the ball as well, ranking seventh nationally at 253.7 yards per game.
Tackling doesn’t necessarily improve overnight, though there are things Robinson believes Ole Miss can do to better its chances of bringing ballcarriers down.
“Missed tackles, man, they come,” Robinson said. “Midseason, we just have to lock in, and I think the way you erase a lot of that is everybody running to the ball. That’s something that we have to make sure we bring to the table, everybody getting to the ball. Even if they break one tackle again, they’re getting smacked by three or four more dudes.
“And they're not going to want to break tackles after that. We keep smacking them … I played running back. They're not going to want to keep running like that.”