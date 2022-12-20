OXFORD — Ole Miss senior defensive end Tavius Robinson was asked Monday if Texas Tech’s offense — the Rebels’ opposition in next week’s Texas Bowl —reminded him of anyone his team had played this season.
"I think it's similar to Tulsa and Mississippi State, so that kind of style of offense," Robinson said.
That might not be the worst news in the world for Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4 SEC), who is looking to snap a three-game losing streak to end the regular season. While the Red Raiders (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) are sure to create their own set of problems, they don't do a lot of the things that have given the Rebels issues this season.
The Rebels split their games with the Golden Hurricane and Bulldogs in 2022, winning a tight matchup with Tulsa in late September and dropping a heartbreaking Egg Bowl in the regular-season finale. Ole Miss’ matchup with Tulsa was a strange one; Tulsa’s starting quarterback got injured fairly early, which unleashed the scrambling playmaking ability of dual-threat backup quarterback Braylon Braxton.
Ole Miss struggled defending the run against Tulsa — down the stretch, the run defense faltered a few times — surrendering 262 yards on the ground to a team that averaged just under 139 yards per game rushing for the season.
While the Rebels admittedly didn’t defend well in that game, they also noted that they hadn’t planned for a dual-threat under center and that it did change things a bit from a game plan perspective. Ole Miss led 28-14 in the second quarter when starting quarterback Davis Brin left the game.
Ole Miss lost its game against Mississippi State, but the defense was largely solid in the 24-22 defeat. The Bulldogs gained just 336 total yards, well below their season average of 393.2. It was the fifth-fewest total yards the Rebels gave up all season.
All things considered, the Texas Bowl appears to be a decent matchup on paper for Ole Miss defensively: when they’ve struggled, the Rebels have been gashed in the run game. The teams that had success against Ole Miss’ defense — other than Tulsa, of course — were teams that came in running the ball well. Arkansas (335), Auburn (301) and LSU (252) were good rush offenses for the majority of the season, finishing 2022 ranked ninth, 19th and 45th respectively in rushing yards per game nationally. Each of those teams also featured a dual-threat quarterback.
Texas Tech has its own high-flying offense, as the Red Raiders average just under 34 points per game. But their rush offense was in the middle of the pack nationally at 152.5 yards per game. And, for the most part, potent passing games haven’t been the major Achilles Heel for Ole Miss’ defense. Just one team — Texas A&M — threw for more than 300 yards against the Rebels.
Of note to monitor, however, is how Ole Miss handles the pace of Texas Tech. The Red Raiders ran the second-most plays in college football this season (1,006) and are just 40 behind UTSA despite playing two fewer games. That averages out to about 84 offensive plays per game for Texas Tech.
Tulsa, meanwhile, ran just over 70 plays per game while Mississippi State ran about 72.
