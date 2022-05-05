OXFORD — Back when he was in high school, Ole Miss (24-19, 7-14 SEC) junior Dylan DeLucia was taught the importance of lengthy pitching starts.
One of his coaches at New Smyrna Beach High School in Florida told him that, in college, pitchers went deep into games. Seven innings was to be the standard, not the exception. DeLucia took that lesson to heart then, and it’s something he still holds near and dear.
DeLucia said he looks at pitching as a job. His job is go deep into games and to give his team a chance to win every single night. And, over the last month, he’s done just that.
DeLucia has made four starts since April 1. He is 4-0 in those games and has pitched at least 6 1-3 innings every time. His last three starts have been particularly stellar — 7 2-3 innings at South Carolina, a complete game against Mississippi State and another seven innings at No. 5 Arkansas. He has given up five earned runs in the four starts.
DeLucia will take the mound Friday night in the series opener against Missouri (25-17, 17-14) at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.
“What my coach always told me was, ‘Dylan, in college, starters go seven innings. Seven or nine innings every time.’ And that’s just what I’ve been brought up on,” DeLucia said. “So in high school, it was like a big thing, me going seven innings. I wanted to go seven innings every time, just to get used to it for college.”
On a team that has desperately needed a consistent starter, DeLucia has emerged as the team’s Friday night ace in the most competitive conference in college baseball. His stuff has always been great, but it is a competitive fire that has allowed DeLucia to become the Rebels’ best.
He is exactly what Ole Miss needs as the Rebels make one final push toward the postseason. Winning the first game of a given series is of the utmost importance. With the way DeLucia has pitched of late, he's giving the Rebels every opportunity to do just that, junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst said.
“I would probably say his mindset is one of the biggest things. He’s definitely coming out now as a competitor and having a bunch of dog to him,” Dunhurst said. “And I think that’s a really big factor in how he pitches.”
Over the last month, DeLucia has excelled at keeping the ball low and throwing strikes. The latter part sounds fairly elementary, but it’s what has made him so efficient — by playing the law of averages, that most balls put in play turn into outs, DeLucia has been able to keep his pitch counts down by not chasing strikeouts. He has made at least 105 pitches in each of his last three starts.
In addition to mechanics and game planning, so much of what helps a pitcher be successful is confidence and attitude. There’s a certain self-assuredness any baseball player needs to have in order to soar. And DeLucia has that in spades, according to head coach Mike Bianco.
“I think it’s important to anything you do. It’s not just athletics. The more you believe that you can succeed, usually the better you’re at something,” Bianco said. “Especially doing what they’re doing, the pressure to be the pitcher, to be the guy, with so much control of the game in your hands, if you don’t believe you can do it, you’re not going to have a lot of success, regardless of how talented you are.
“… Can you handle all the bad things that go along with this game, and difficult things, and not let it beat you up and be less of a guy? You can see that, obviously on the mental side, if you’re ranking it, (Dylan)’s got a lot of plusses to him.”