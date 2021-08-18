OXFORD – It’s rare a team can lose one of the top pass catchers in college football and still feel like it has one of the receiving units in college football.
But that’s exactly how Ole Miss senior Braylon Sanders feels, and he’s sticking to it.
A year ago, Elijah Moore dazzled Rebels fans, catching 86 passes for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns in just eight games. The Biletnikoff Award finalist declared early for the 2021 NFL Draft and was taken early in the second round by the New York Jets.
While Ole Miss still has the golden arm of junior Matt Corral for at least one more season, much of the talk this offseason has been about his receiving options. If the first play from Sunday’s scrimmage — a 65-yard bomb from Corral to Sanders — is any indication of what the 2021 season holds, fans won’t necessarily forget about Moore. But they also won’t be too worried about the weapons in tow.
“I feel like we can be the best in the country,” Sanders confidently told reporters. “(We’re) going out there each and every day, putting in the work and putting in time in the film room and on the field.”
Sanders has been injured much of his Ole Miss career, but head coach Lane Kiffin has said he is expecting big things from the fifth-year senior. Kiffin went so far as to say Sanders has first-round talent.
Those are bold words given that D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown and Moore each fell to the second round. Sanders caught just 15 passes a season ago but averaged a whopping 25.1 yards per catch.
“You saw the explosive plays (Sanders) made a year ago. He just didn’t have that many opportunities with injuries and other situations,” Kiffin said. “We’re looking for him to have a really big year.”
Fellow senior Dontario Drummond is the team’s leading returning receiver in terms of yardage, having notched 417 yards and seven touchdown grabs in 2020. Also back is sophomore Jonathan Mingo, who finished his sophomore campaign with 379 yards and three touchdowns.
The Rebels have experience without Moore, who opted out of the season after eight games. In Moore’s absence, Sanders and Drummond led the team in receiving against LSU and Indiana, respectively, with 70 yards and 110 yards.
Mingo, who had occasional bouts with consistency last season, said he has put much of his focus this offseason into bettering himself mentally as well as physically. Mingo caught two or fewer passes in six games last season, including a pair of games with no receptions. The Rebels went 1-5 in those contests.
“I tried to get my body right. Mobility, basically. Get my mind right, being in a better state of mind, playing more confident and fast,” Mingo said. “Just trying to be in the best situation I can put myself in.”
Adding additional intrigue to the receiver mix is freshman Bralon Brown, who has looked dynamic at times during camp in his work with the first-team offense.
“He goes and gets it,” Sanders said of the 6-foot-2, 205 pound Brown. “He’s a hard worker and he wants to be great.”
Then there are a pair of wildcards: juniors John Rhys Plumlee and Jerrion Ealy. Plumlee, of course, came to Ole Miss as a quarterback but has since moved to receiver due to Corral’s emergence in Kiffin’s offense. The experiment with Plumlee first took shape in the Outback Bowl, where he caught five passes for 75 yards.
Plumlee is out wide full-time at the moment and is also seeing work as a punt returner.
Ealy, meanwhile, is expected to see an expanded role as a receiver come September. The Ole Miss coaching staff has spoken repeatedly about putting Ealy in the slot to utilize his immense talents. Ealy caught 15 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown last season.
As for who is taking to receiver faster? Ealy will be the first to admit it isn’t him.
“He played quarterback, so he kind of already knew it,” Ealy said with a laugh.