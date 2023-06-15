OXFORD — If history is any indicator, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart could be in for a big Year 2 under head coach Lane Kiffin.
Kiffin is widely lauded as one of the top offensive minds in college football and as a premier developer of quarterbacks. Dart had an up-and-down first campaign with the Rebels (8-5, 4-4 SEC) on a team that had its share of the same inconsistencies as a whole. Dart finished with 2,974 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 614 rushing yards in his first season after transferring in from USC.
Kiffin brought in a pair of quarterbacks this offseason — Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders and LSU’s Walker Howard — to bolster his group of signal callers. Dart rose to the challenge during the spring and impressed, turning the ball over just once combined during practices and the Grove Bowl. Kiffin and Dart’s teammates praised the Utah native for his command of the offense, his comfort level and his stature, both physically and mentally.
While there was no confirmation in the spring as to who would line up under center in September against Mercer, Dart was by all accounts impressive. If it does end up being the junior, there is precedent for drastic improvement.
In Kiffin’s 16 seasons as either a college offensive coordinator or head coach, he has had the same starting quarterback for two years or more on three occasions. In each of those situations, the quarterbacks took monumental leaps in their second seasons.
Two of those quarterbacks, USC’s Matt Barkley and FAU’s Chris Robison, averaged 14.5 more touchdown passes in their second seasons and cut their interceptions nearly in half. The third example, former Rebels star Matt Corral, greatly cleaned up his turnover issues in his second season under Kiffin and went on to finish in eighth place for the Heisman Trophy.
Here is a look at the instances Kiffin has returned a starting quarterback and an in-depth look at where they improved. They all occurred with him as a head coach.
Matt Barkley, USC: 2010, 2011, 2012
Barkley was recruited by former USC head coach Pete Carroll and was one of the top prospects in the nation. He had a bumpy freshman campaign under Carroll before the latter took the head job with the Seattle Seahawks. Kiffin was the next head coach at USC, and Barkley took an expected sophomore jump. After throwing 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as a true freshman, he threw 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2010. He increased his passer rating from 131.3 to 141.2.
Where Barkley really took a step, however, was in his second season under Kiffin. Barkley led the Trojans to a 10-2 season and top-10 finish, throwing for a career-high 3,528 yards and a then-school record 39 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions. His completion percentage rose 6.5% to 69.1%, and his passer rating soared to 161.2. Barkley finished sixth in Heisman voting, and he had five games where he threw at least four touchdown passes. In those games, he threw a combined 25 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Barkley returned for his senior season and put up big numbers, though the Trojans didn’t experience the same success as the previous season. The Trojans went 7-6, though Barkley threw for 3,273 yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. His passer rating dipped slightly by 3.6 points.
Chris Robison, FAU: 2018 and 2019
FAU was Kiffin’s first head-coaching job since being fired at USC. He was the offensive coordinator at Alabama for three seasons and helped engineer dynamic offenses despite having a different starting quarterback each season in Blake Sims, Jake Coker and Jalen Hurts, respectively. When Kiffin arrived in Boca Raton, Florida, he inherited quarterback Jason Driskel, who threw nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions the year prior. The Owls went 11-3 in 2017, and Driskel improved dramatically with a 15:4 touchdown-interception ratio.
Robison’s first season as FAU’s starter in 2018 was fairly pedestrian, as he threw for 2,540 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Owls took a step back as a team, going 5-7. In Robison’s second season as the starter under Kiffin, he threw for 3,701 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interception and led FAU to an 11-3 record. His passer rating also increased more than six points.
Robison’s offensive coordinator in those two seasons? Current Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.
Matt Corral, Ole Miss: 2020 and 2021
Corral came to Ole Miss from Southern California as a four-star recruit. He redshirted as a freshman and split time with John Rhys Plumlee the next season in offensive coordinator Rich Rodriquez’s run-based scheme. Matt Luke was dismissed following the Egg Bowl, and Kiffin installed a vastly different offense with Jeff Lebby. Corral threw 29 touchdowns in his first season with Kiffin as head coach, but he also threw 14 interceptions. Eleven of those picks came in losses to Arkansas and LSU.
Corral’s second season under Kiffin and Lebby did not produce as many touchdown passes (20), but Corral — who dealt with injuries throughout the season — cut his interceptions down by nine. He also scored 11 touchdowns on the ground compared to four the season prior. The Rebels won 10 regular-season games for the first time ever and earned a berth to the Sugar Bowl.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.