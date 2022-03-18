OXFORD – Sitting in front of a room filled with microphones, recording devices and cameras, Shakira Austin couldn’t help but give the faintest hint of a smile.
The grin not-so-subtly said, “I told you so.”
Austin followed the smirk with an iteration of the words she’d thought countless times but rarely, if ever, said since arriving at Ole Miss two years ago.
“I was looking forward to playing a few schools who laughed about my decision to come here,” Austin said with a chuckle.
Ole Miss’ senior center remembers all the people who mocked her – scorned her, even – when she decided to leave Maryland, one of the prominent programs in college basketball, for the bottom-dwelling program that was Ole Miss women’s basketball at the time.
The Virginia native was one of the top recruits in the nation coming out of Riverdale Baptist High School in Maryland. She opted to stay close to home at the time, joining a powerhouse program annually ranked among the nation’s best. And Austin certainly made her mark early, starting 47 games over two seasons.
But in her heart of hearts, she knew it wasn’t where she wanted to be. Beyond that, it wasn’t where she needed to be.
The move to Oxford didn’t make sense to a lot of people, including her father, David. But if there’s one thing you need to know about Austin, it’s that she’s always stuck out in a crowd – being 6-foot-3 in middle school will do that by default.
From a young age, Austin was encouraged to be different, to be better, to be something the world had never seen. It was her father who told her the world was her oyster. And Shakira took that to heart, even when it didn’t always make sense.
In this case, the road to self-discovery meant Shakira needed to be in Oxford.
“Life isn’t about how good you can enjoy it when it’s easy. How do you adjust, how do you enjoy it, when it’s tough?” David said. “I think the things that she has went through, it’s only just bettered herself and prepared her. … I think it’s made her a better person, more importantly, than a basketball player.”
Two years on, Austin has led Ole Miss (23-8) to its first NCAA Tournament since 2007, where the seventh-seeded Rebels will face South Dakota (27-5) this afternoon in Waco, Texas. She’s a two-time All-SEC selection and has twice earned the Gillom Award, honoring the best women’s college basketball player in Mississippi.
Asked what she hopes her lasting legacy as a Rebel will be, she flashes that familiar smirk. It takes just seconds for her to find an answer. And, to those who know her best, the answer is of little surprise.
“I want to be a legend.”
Not your typical 'big'
She doesn’t really remember it, but the way her father tells it, the eldest of six children wasn’t really all that into basketball at first. But but he knew his daughter had the potential to be special.
Height runs in the Austin family – David is “the short one” at 6-foot-3, and his brother played college basketball at Oregon and is currently playing overseas.
David himself didn’t play past high school but always had a passion for basketball. He learned the ins and outs of training and worked with his brother. He then began training Shakira, also serving as her basketball coach in middle school and AAU.
Now, Shakira didn’t have the prototypical build of a post player in terms of bulk. What she did have, however, was the requisite height and a level of skill and dexterity guards dream of.
This all was apparent from an extremely early age, David said. And it was important to let her know that.
“There was a small moment where I kind of let her know, look, this really isn’t going to be an option for you to be a star or not. I believe you’re destined for this,” David said. “This was at a very early age when kids don’t even know that they’re supposed to brush their teeth. (And) I’m telling her she’s going to be a star.”
For David, basketball wasn’t a means to an end in the material sense. It was an opportunity for Shakira to reach for the stars, to get the most out of life that she possibly could.
David said he didn’t personally have someone in his life who could commit to him getting the most out of the ability he was born with. He channeled that into his relationship with Shakira.
Father and daughter made an agreement when the latter was in middle school – that David would provide his daughter with everything he possibly could to help her soar. It was up to Shakira to sign on the dotted line.
“I knew that Shakira needed to be given every opportunity to feel like her life was one of the best lives that she could ever live,” he said.
That meant embracing what made her special rather than turning her into something she wasn’t. And she wasn’t a typical center.
There was nothing wrong with being a traditional back-to-the-basket player. But Shakira was on the lanky side and, more than that, had a lot more to offer from a basketball standpoint.
Let her shoot. Let her handle the ball. Let her be versatile. Let her spread her wings.
“You have to kind of let people know how great you’re going to be before you’re actually there. She was always confident from that point (going forward),” he said. “And she always wanted to make sure people understood she wanted to be in the race of some of the greatest. But she knew she had to work for that. And I think she’s put in that work for that.”
Ole Miss, Oxford gave Austin an opportunity she was seeking
Shakira was a McDonald’s All-American by the time her high school career concluded. She was ranked as the No. 4 player in the country by ESPN. She was the MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic. Every accolade you could imagine, Shakira earned.
Maryland, then, made sense – a consistent top-25 program, just about 90 minutes away from home.
But when Shakira got there, she was playing more of a traditional low-post role, after being taught she could be something more. And while she had two very successful seasons with the Terrapins, including one that saw her named second-team All-Big 10, she wasn’t happy.
“I just felt like, on the court, I had more to offer,” Shakira said. “I just felt like, ‘Yes, I love to win. But I really need to showcase what I can do.’”
David had always preached that the sky was the limit, that she didn’t have to fit neatly inside a box. But there was also a part of him that really wanted her to try and make it work in College Park, Maryland.
“I guess that’s what you want as a parent, you want to see your kids use what you gave them, and apply it to their life,” David said. “But then when it came to where she didn’t want to be there any more, now I’m kind of looking at it like, ‘No, no, well, don’t apply it to this part.’”
Shakira entered the transfer portal after her sophomore season. She could have gone most anywhere in the country, but her goal wasn’t necessarily to end up at another big-name program. She wanted to be a program changer.
Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin provided her that opportunity.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, when in-person visits weren’t possible, McPhee-McCuin remembers laying out a two-hour pitch to Austin on the phone. McPhee-McCuin admits she wasn’t even going to initially reach out to Shakira but, after a few successful phone calls, the center was clearly interested in what Ole Miss had to offer.
McPhee-McCuin ran through her vision for the program during that presentation. She explained how, with Shakira in the fold, Ole Miss could become a destination for her and other top-flight talent.
“Are you done?” Shakira asked as the presentation wrapped up. McPhee-McCuin answered in the affirmative. “OK, I’m coming,” Shakira said. She never even took a visit to campus before committing.
“I just froze,” McPhee-McCuin said with a chuckle, adding that she began to scream.
David is on the record saying he didn’t want her going to Ole Miss initially. With the chance at becoming a high pick in the WNBA Draft, Ole Miss wasn’t a place that, in recent history, got you closer to that goal.
To make it to the professional ranks, you went to South Carolina, Baylor, Maryland, Stanford.
Not every athlete wants to carry the weight of a program on his or her shoulders, to bear the burden of more than a decade’s worth of despair. But that’s exactly what Shakira wanted. She yearned for that pressure.
“She’s a unicorn. She’s a unicorn, for sure,” McPhee-McCuin said with a laugh. “Kira is built like that though. That’s why she’s so unique. Kira believes in herself as much as I believe in myself."
David was admittedly skeptical about letting his daughter venture to Oxford. But it was Shakira’s decision, and she wanted to live with the consequences of that choice.
“If she would have asked me, ‘Daddy, can I do this?’, I probably would have told her no. I think I did tell her no,” David said with a laugh. “You try to make the best decisions for your kids, but at some point, they do rebel, and they make a decision. And if it works out … you can step back and have a newfound respect for them. Because they were able to show you they can ride the bike without you holding them.”
Doing things her own way and flourishing
The new tattoo sleeve and dyed hair were fairly clear signs – Shakira Austin was doing things on her own terms.
She didn’t have that ink before she came to Ole Miss, but as David points out, growing up takes a lot of different forms. And it was time for Shakira to put her own hands on the wheel.
“I was like, ‘Yep, my baby’s gone,’” he said.
He and Shakira were not on great terms when she chose to leave Maryland, David said. In fact, a lot of people weren’t happy with her decision. Leaving Maryland was one thing. But to leave a prominent program for a struggling one? That was a tough sell.
But what other people thought didn’t really matter to Shakira. What mattered was that she was happy.
“I didn't really have any support. And that was really hard. Like, I started doubting myself a little bit,” she said. “Everybody supported me going to Maryland, and that didn't play out the way I wanted to. So I felt this was a chance that I could bet on myself and, you know, I will deal with it regardless. But at least it'll be a decision I made for myself.”
Things were not always smooth once Shakira arrived in Oxford. There was a six-game losing streak in 2020-21. There was another losing record in SEC play, the 15th-straight year.
There were also communication issues at times between Shakira and McPhee-McCuin. Upon getting such a highly-touted player, McPhee-McCuin admits she probably paid a bit too much attention to her new star and didn’t coach her the way she should have.
Both parties are also headstrong. Coming from a program like Maryland where winning was the expectation, Shakira felt she had to show her teammates what it took to be successful. That didn’t always jive with what McPhee-McCuin preached.
Time fixed that, however, as did some advice David gave to McPhee-McCuin. What also mattered above all was that Shakira trusted McPhee-McCuin, even when they weren’t seeing eye-to-eye.
Shakira came to Oxford to change a program. McPhee-McCuin intended to see that through.
“I would always tell Kira, ‘No matter how you feel, Kira, I made a promise to you that I was going to help you accomplish your dreams,’” McPhee-McCuin said.
Ole Miss’ fourth-year coach told just about everyone within earshot that this winter was NCAA Tournament or bust. A run to the WNIT finals last season inspired confidence. A season-opening loss to Belmont brought some jeers.
The Rebels rebounded, in large part, due to Austin’s all-conference play. Ole Miss ripped off 13-consecutive wins. It made it to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament for the first time since 1993. A No. 7 seed in this week’s NCAA Tournament also followed.
McPhee-McCuin is confident that the Ole Miss program would have turned around eventually. But she also readily admits Shakira sped up the process.
“Kira means a lot to me,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Kira gave me a chance. And I have taken these two years very personally, because she has given me a chance. And really, I look at that with all my players.”
Those concerns about reaching the zenith of women’s college basketball or the professional ranks? Those have since been put to bed, too: Shakira was slotted as the No. 3 overall pick in ESPN’s most recent WNBA mock draft. She has blossomed into one of the best players in college basketball.
Shakira did things her own way and flourished.
“Everything has paid off so far from the team aspect, just being able to really transform this in two years,” Shakira said. “Like, it's really unheard of.”
As her father said, you can’t knock the process when it works, even if it doesn’t make sense on the outside. Was their relationship strained at one point because of Shakira’s choice? Absolutely. Is their bond now in a better place than it’s ever been? Without question.
There’s no playbook to parenthood, especially with your first child, David said. There are going to be highs and lows. But that’s part of the experience – unclenching your hands from the wheel and letting your flesh and blood do their own steering.
“You give them a chance to allow them to show you who they’re growing into,” David said. “That girl is special, man. She’s special.”