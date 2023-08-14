Utah St Alabama Football

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding runs drills before an NCAA college football game against Utah State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

OXFORD — There are three basic tenants to a Pete Golding-led defense: playing fast, playing smart and playing physical, and it’s in that order specifically, the first-year Ole Miss defensive coordinator notes.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you