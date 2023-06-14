OXFORD — The field for the 2023 College World Series is officially set and this time its champion won’t be from the Magnolia State.
Ole Miss and Mississippi State — the 2022 and 2021 national champions, respectively, missed the NCAA Tournament and suffered last-place SEC finishes the year after reaching the pinnacle of the sport. The Rebels and Bulldogs each missed the SEC Tournament the year after winning the title, with Mississippi State having missed both conference tournaments since emerging victorious in Omaha two summers ago.
The Rebels finished 6-24 in SEC play in 2023, winning one conference series. It marked the first time under head coach Mike Bianco Ole Miss finished with an overall losing record and just the fourth time in 22 full seasons with Bianco at the helm that the Rebels missed the NCAA Tournament. On each of the three previous occasions Ole Miss did not make the NCAA Tournament under Bianco, the Rebels turned around and made it the following year.
In seven full seasons from 2014 to 2022 that featured postseason play the following year, the last-place finisher in the SEC has turned around and made the NCAA tournament twice the year after hitting rock bottom. Here is a look at the seven previous teams.
Note: The last-place finishers in 2019 did not get the chance to make the NCAA Tournament in 2020 due to the season being canceled because of the pandemic, and the 2020 season didn’t provide an SEC season. It should also be noted that the addition of the transfer portal in recent seasons is likely to change the timelines on team rebuilds going forward.
2014: Missouri
SEC record in 2014: 6-24
SEC record in 2015: 15-15
Make NCAA Tournament in 2015: No
The 2014 Tigers had one of the worst offenses in college baseball, hitting .242 as a team and scoring 3.7 runs per game, both ranking 276th nationally. The Tigers had a solid pitching staff, finishing the season with a 4.03 ERA. In 2015, the pitching was even better with an ERA of 3.65. The Tigers scored one more run per game in 2015 but still hit just .258 overall.
2015: Mississippi State
SEC record in 2015: 8-22
SEC record in 2016: 21-9
Make NCAA Tournament 2016: Yes
The Bulldogs missed the NCAA Tournament in 2015 for the first time since 2010. They hit .271 as a team and averaged 5.3 runs per game. The pitching staff had an ERA of 4.51. The following year, Mississippi State advanced to the super regionals with one of the better pitching staffs in the nation, holding a 3.35 team ERA (29th nationally). The offense improved dramatically as well, adding more than a run per game and a team batting average of .308, good for 19th nationally.
2016: Arkansas
SEC record in 2016: 7-23
SEC record in 2017: 18-11
Make NCAA Tournament 2017: Yes
The Razorbacks hit .275 as a team in 2016 and scored 5.9 runs per game, the latter ranking 96th in college baseball. Pitching was a bit of an issue, however, with a 5.02 ERA, which was worst in the SEC. Arkansas bounced back in a huge way the following season with a 3.61 ERA (27th nationally), a .286 team batting average and 6.6 runs per game. The Razorbacks hosted a regional in 2017 and lost in the College World Series finals in 2018.
2017: Alabama
SEC record in 2017: 5-24-1
SEC record in 2018: 8-22
Make NCAA Tournament 2018: No
The Crimson Tide had the third-worst team ERA in the SEC in 2017 at 4.83. The offense wasn’t good either, holding a .263 team batting average and 5.2 runs per game. Alabama pitching had the second-worst strikeout: walk ratio in the conference at 1.62. The Tide’s 4.83 walks issued per game was also second-worst in the SEC and ranked 238th overall.
2018: Alabama
SEC record in 2018: 8-22
SEC record in 2019: 7-23
Make NCAA Tournament 2019: N/A
That’s two last-place finishes in a row for the Crimson Tide, though they got substantially better in all facets under then first-year head coach Brad Bohannon. The Crimson Tide’s batting average fell to .256 as a team, though scoring went up to 5.5 runs per game. The team’s ERA improved a good amount to 4.10, which ranked in the middle of the SEC.
2021: Missouri
SEC record in 2021: 8-22
SEC record in 2022: 10-20
Make NCAA Tournament 2022: No
The Tigers had one of the worst pitching staffs in college baseball, as their 7.24 team ERA was 268th nationally and last in the SEC by two full runs. Missouri also walked 6.56 batters per game, which was also worst in conference. The Tigers hit .243 and scored 5.3 runs a game. In 2022, Missouri’s scoring went up nearly two runs to seven, and the team’s batting average went up more than 40 points. The pitching was also significantly better with a 5.58 ERA, though it was still third-worst in the conference.
2022: Mississippi State
SEC record in 2022: 9-21
SEC record in 2023: 9-21
Make NCAA Tournament in 2023: No
The 2021 College World Series champions limped to the finish line in 2022. An injury to ace Landon Sims and the loss of All-American Tanner Allen contributed to the Bulldogs’ stark drop-off. The Bulldogs had a 4.04 team ERA the year they won it all; that number was an SEC-worst 6.07 in 2022. Mississippi State hit .278 as a team in 2021 and scored seven runs per game, the latter ranking third in the SEC. The Bulldogs had nearly identical offensive production in 2022, averaging 6.9 runs per while hitting .277.
