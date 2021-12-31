OXFORD – For more than 30 years, Jerry Dantone kept one ticket from one Ole Miss game per year. Each serves as a reminder of years passed and days long gone.
Dantone is nearing 80 now and held season tickets from 1978 through 2010. He grew up in Clarksdale, located about 65 miles west of Oxford, home of former Rebels star Charlie Conerly. Dantone went to his first Ole Miss game with his family when he was seven or so, he estimates, and it was Conerly that made him want to be a Rebel when it came time for college.
The Rebels played in three Sugar Bowls and finished in the AP top-10 four times when Dantone was a student from 1960-64 – it wasn’t so much a matter of if the team would win, he noted, but by how lopsided the score would be – and held his season tickets until game day became too cumbersome. He was friends with former athletics director Pete Boone and used to golf with John Vaught.
Age and ease of travel from his current home in Grenada haven’t stopped Dantone from attending occasional games at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, though; he went to two games this year and, if not there, he’s watching comfortably on his couch with friends.
As he looks back through his collection of tickets, pristinely framed on a wall in his home, he can’t help but smile at the price of admission in 1978: $6, he says with a chuckle. Life was different then — you could park your vehicle in The Grove and, quite literally, tailgate out the back of it.
A lot of things have changed around Dantone and Ole Miss in the last 60-plus years. But one thing that hasn’t is his passion for the Rebels. And while he understands there are many reasons to love life in the Magnolia State, the backdrop of sports remains awfully powerful, particularly in and around Oxford.
“In Mississippi, there’s not a lot of attractions,” Dantone said. “There needs to be a purpose of getting up in the morning and having something to look forward to.”
In a city like Oxford and fandom such as Ole Miss, where university and community are intimately intertwined, the impact COVID-19 had in 2020 was devastating. Sports fandom was among the casualties of the pandemic.
After having the luxury of walking into any local pub, bar or boutique on game day, businesses were forced to shut down for months at a time and, upon opening up, were limited in the services they could provide. Businesses struggled.
“So much of the economy is dependent upon those seven weekends,” said Colton Benford, owner of the Tailgate Group. “It’s a small town. (Oxford) truly is a college town.“
The pandemic also wore on people mentally and emotionally — it challenged people and tested limits.
“There’s been some highs and lows (at Ole Miss), and a lot of times that depends how the football program is doing,” Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said. “That’s a very important piece to who we are as a university, as an athletics department, and as a city.”
A winning season is always good for Oxford. But after a 2020 that left businesses and a collective psyche reeling, the 2021 Ole Miss football team is just what the city needed.
The No. 8 Rebels (10-2) are headed to their 10th Sugar Bowl in program history, where they will take on No. 7 Baylor (11-2). Ole Miss has had a dream season where all “what ifs” were resoundingly answered, much to the delight of Rebel fans young and old.
If 2020 was about coping with grief, 2021 provided a chance for the Ole Miss community to smile once again.
“We’re rooting for the future. It isn’t rooting for this year. Yes, we want to go out and destroy Baylor. But we know this sets up for recruiting … (and) the better the team is, the better the bars are. And it drives (everything),” said Taylor Cruse, manager at The Library bar.
“(We needed) to get back to normalcy … and then when you add a really good football team, a great football team, on top of it, it brought the buzz back to Oxford. (Football) makes Oxford what it is.”
*******
Lee Harris didn’t imagine to-go order pizza would become a calling card, but desperate times call for desperate measures.
Harris is the owner of Funkys Pizza and Daquiri Bar, a downtown establishment well-known for drinks, food and accommodating gameday atmosphere. But in 2020, Harris had to pivot.
Funkys’ indoor set-up shut down for two or three months in the spring, Harris recalled, and all it could sell was food and, eventually, some six-packs of beer to go. Harris purchased a pizza recipe when he started Funkys back in 2009, and to say it served him well during the pandemic would be an understatement.
That was a good thing, given Funkys underwent a full-scale facelift starting last spring.
“I’m probably one of the only idiots who went through a full remodel (during a pandemic),” Harris said with a laugh.
Game day looked a lot different around The Square in 2020. Much of what makes Oxford unique is that, on a given Saturday, one can reasonably guess where most of its residents will be — at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, at a watering hole watching an away game, or at home, drink of choice in hand, cheering on the Rebels.
When capacity at Vaught-Hemingway was reduced to 25% and eventually raised to 50% for the season, Oxford restaurants and bars hurt. When bars and restaurants had their capacities cut, it dwindled excitement around town. Students taking online classes didn’t help matters, either — campus looked to be forever on winter break, Harris said.
“There was a damper to the feeling. Football season was almost not football season. You wanted to win but you realized there were a lot of other things going on,” said Sid Seal, an Ole Miss season ticket holder the last 23 years. “It was an eerie feeling in ’20.”
Funkys normally sits 120 or so people inside, Harris said. That number was nearly quartered in 2020 due to social distancing mandates, though they did build an outside patio for additional seating. What hit just as hard was the elimination of standing room indoors for a period. Only so many people could be inside at a time, including on game days.
The Library faced a similar situation — a place that could normally fit 900 people or so was cut to about 200 on game day.
“It was like a you had a bunch of people standing behind a fence,” Harris, an Ole Miss grad himself, said. “We were so restricted in what we let people do. It was just, people craved to get in there … when they took sports away, that was a downer as a whole for everyone.”
Also gone was tailgating, which was prohibited by Governor Tate Reeves’ decree. That spelled trouble for Benford and the Tailgate Group. Benford is an Ole Miss grad — his business, founded in 2011, does all the dirty work for tailgates in six different states, including within Oxford. His company as a whole took a 95% dip in sales in 2020 compared to the year prior, he said.
The Grove is among college football’s premier pregame destinations. But it literally did not exist in 2020.
So much of what makes college football great is the communal experience. In a place like Oxford, that gets amplified tenfold.
“It was weird without The Grove. The Grove is the most unique tailgating experience in America, and I can say that as someone who has been to a lot of them,” Benford said. “To not have that was a big deal for Oxford.”
*******
With timing never being perfect, Funkys was actually closed for part of this past fall due to its remodel. That really wasn’t the worst thing in the world, though, as it gave Harris time to actually be a fan of the team and school he loves.
Harris graduated from Ole Miss in 2007; he was around for the peak of the Eli Manning Hype Machine. But as the owner of a bar for more than a decade, Harris spends most of his gamedays working, making sure everything goes according to plan.
The remodel, however, allowed him to take a step back. And, if he’s being honest, it was kind of great. He spent his Saturdays on the patio of The Library and at Saint Leo. It rekindled something in him; he missed enjoying football.
Harris was like everyone else in Oxford who just wanted to take in all of the happiness of the 2021 Rebels after a year of hurt.
“I think you could have taken a 6-6 team this year and it would have brought people joy. Because it was the first time the band-aid was ripped off … people want to have hope … there’s a lot of hope with this team, but there’s a lot of damn expectations,” Harris said.
“You could have turned out basically anything this year … but this is just a big old strawberry on top with whipped cream.”
Businesses returned to "normal" in 2021 as restrictions were lifted for the most part for the fall; bars looked like bars, and The Square once again resembled the The Square. It's "night and day" different than it was last year, Harris said.
Gameday actually felt like gameday around town. Hotels were occupied, and Oxford returned to being a weekend destination spot. Downtown bustled in a way it hadn't in nearly two calendar years.
If 2020 was about surviving, 2021 has been about thriving.
“It's like you're running a race with one leg and you finished it," Harris said. "Now you're running a race with both legs.”
Hope takes many forms. It can be rooting for a team to score an upset over a top-ranked foe on a given night during the fall. But it can also be having something to look forward to again.
Tailgating returned to The Grove this season, adding yet another injection of life into the local economy (Benford saw a 35% increase in sales from 2019, he said). Ole Miss has, quite famously, never lost a tailgate. But that was never truer than this fall, when people realized what they missed so deeply.
Seal distinctly remembers the first home game against Austin Peay. He’s tailgated in nearly the same spot for two decades. Over that period of time, he’s built a community; fellow tailgaters become neighbors. And Seal hadn’t seen his neighbors in nearly two years until September.
“The main thing was getting back that first Saturday morning,” Seal said. “Talk about the good things, gripe about the bad … that barbershop mentality.”
Those moments of joy in seeing familiar faces extended to businesses, too. The Library is the type of place alumni go to immediately upon returning to town for a weekend football trip. Those weren’t as frequent last year.
In 2021, things kind of felt normal.
“That first weekend, when the students got back, it just felt like 2019 again,” Cruse said. “But the very first home game, you felt it. You can feel it on Fridays.
“The Library is one of those places where people come to first … there were tons of people that I went to college with that were finally back in town.”
*******
It’s hard for senior wide receiver Braylon Sanders to go anywhere in Oxford without being noticed. But that’s not a bad thing.
Not every college football team can say it has the attention of its entire city. But that’s the reality of Oxford — and when the Rebels are good, everyone wants to feel like they’re a part of something special.
Sanders has been at Ole Miss for five years. He has been through the highest of highs (2020-21) and the lowest of lows (winning a combined 15 games in his first three seasons). He has seen Oxford when football isn’t strong, and he has seen it when it’s the only place people want to be.
And yes, the latter is a lot better.
“Everything just feels more alive than it was two years ago,” Sanders said. “Every time you see a fan, they’re saying ‘Hotty Toddy,’ you give a ‘Hotty Toddy’ back. It’s just all fun just to see everybody happy.”
The 2021 Rebels have resonated with Oxford for a number of reasons — winning 10 games in the regular season for the first time ever certainly doesn’t hurt, nor does going to a New Year’s Six bowl game for the first time in six years.
The nationally ranked Rebels brought a much needed financial and morale boost to Oxford when it needed it most.
“It was like a transfusion. You have something exciting to talk about in the morning,” Dantone said. “Sports became something happy.”
Still, there have been good teams at Ole Miss before. But something about this particular group of Rebels sticks out. There is something inheritably “root-worthy” about them. And part of that goes back to what makes Oxford special.
People know Sanders when he walks around town. Junior wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee has an NIL deal with the Oxford Creamery and can be seen there treating himself to a milkshake with his baseball and football teammates from time to time. Redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral might be a local celebrity, but he’s still just another person living his life in a town that eat, drinks, and sleeps football.
Players and coaches have spoken glowingly about how close the 2021 Rebels are. Some teams say they’re a family but it often rings hollow, coach Lane Kiffin said after the Egg Bowl. But this team is a brotherhood that has been through the ringer — coaching changes, devastating losses and a global pandemic to name a few.
“Just to be able to see this team get the reward, after all they’ve been through, is really, really special,” Carter said.
There’s something deeply relatable about this Ole Miss team. It is level-headed and humble despite garnering enormous success, and the team loves Oxford and Ole Miss as much as any other resident does. The community still matters.
“This Ole Miss team is as much a team as I’ve seen in a long time,” Seal said. “I guess I’m as proud of this team as any I’ve ever been. … It makes you feel good for the players out there. It makes you feel good for the fans who invested not just dollars, but time.”
Corral might have finished seventh in 2021 Heisman Trophy voting, but he’s still the same Corral that walked around downtown when he was a teenager. Success has not changed him or his teammates, and that’s somewhat of a dying breed in this era of college football. It’s hard not to want this group to succeed.
“I root for the kid (Corral) because he’s been so nice, so humble,” Cruse said. “Oxford is different. Walking around, you never know if you’re going to see Archie or Eli.
“(There is a) human element of it. You get to root for people.”
There are a lot of things to love about Oxford, whether you’ve lived here for four years or forty. But Ole Miss football is what makes it whole, gives it soul, and pumps blood into its heart.
For the first time in two years, Oxford feels complete.
“When you think about Ole Miss and Oxford…there’s 35,000 people who live in Oxford, you think of how many businesses would not exist on that Square … You think of, ‘Where would Oxford be without the university?’ Well, most people would have never seen it,” Harris said. “It has made everything a perfect little storm. Oxford, Mississippi is a household name now. It’s a destination place. People want to come this town.
“I’m damn happy to be part of a community like Oxford.”