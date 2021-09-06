How to follow our Ole Miss vs. Louisville coverage Daily Journal Sep 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Offensive lineman Ben Brown readies to lead Ole Miss onto the field during the 2020 season. AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The first weekend of college football will come to a close this evening as Ole Miss and Louisville face off in Atlanta at 7 p.m. How to watch Ole Miss vs. Louisville Ole Miss-Louisville: Starting lineups Ole Miss-Louisville: Who has the edge?We'll have Parrish Alford and Michael Katz there to bring you coverage. You can follow live coverage from Parrish and Michael on Twitter, as well as on Facebook in the Ole Miss discussion w/Parrish Alford and Michael Katz group.Shortly following the game, we'll start loading recap content here.Here's a week's worth of preview material you may have missed ahead of this game: Matt Corral isn't listening to his own hype Prediction Post: Bulldogs, Rebels both start 1-0 Otis Reese, Rebels 'very excited' to show off improved defense against Louisville Call him Carlos, call him whatever you like — Jerrion Ealy is ready for 2021. In ATL next week, a hot young coach hopes to stay hot against a team he loves Q&A with Louisville beat writer Jody Demling PARRISH ALFORD: Eager Rebels need to be fundamentally sound against Cards' Cunningham Primetime matchup with Louisville 'really good opportunity' for Rebels Ole Miss: Three things camp showed about the Rebels Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Parrish Alford Michael Katz Louisville Coverage Weekend Face Off Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists