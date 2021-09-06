Ben Brown (copy)

The first weekend of college football will come to a close this evening as Ole Miss and Louisville face off in Atlanta at 7 p.m.

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Louisville
Ole Miss-Louisville: Starting lineups
Ole Miss-Louisville: Who has the edge?

We'll have Parrish Alford and Michael Katz there to bring you coverage. 

Shortly following the game, we'll start loading recap content here.

Here's a week's worth of preview material you may have missed ahead of this game:

Matt Corral isn't listening to his own hype
Prediction Post: Bulldogs, Rebels both start 1-0
Otis Reese, Rebels 'very excited' to show off improved defense against Louisville
Call him Carlos, call him whatever you like — Jerrion Ealy is ready for 2021.
In ATL next week, a hot young coach hopes to stay hot against a team he loves
Q&A with Louisville beat writer Jody Demling
PARRISH ALFORD: Eager Rebels need to be fundamentally sound against Cards' Cunningham
Primetime matchup with Louisville 'really good opportunity' for Rebels
Ole Miss: Three things camp showed about the Rebels

