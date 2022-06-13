HATTIESBURG — Don’t let his baby face fool you. Hunter Elliott is wise beyond his years.
The Ole Miss (37-22) freshman pitcher delivered the game of his life Sunday against Southern Miss at the Hattiesburg super regional, propelling the Rebels to their first College World Series appearance since 2014.
The Tupelo native was dominant in a 5-0 win, striking out a career-high 10 Golden Eagles in 7 1-3 innings of work. He surrendered just three hits and rarely faced traffic on the bases — the last two hits he gave up came in the eighth, and sophomore Josh Mallitz was able to keep Southern Miss off the board once Elliott was lifted.
Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
Rebels pitching did not allow a run in two games against Southern Miss over the weekend and, in five postseason games, Ole Miss has a given up a total of 11 runs.
There was a moment in the game where Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry looked over at Elliott and realized just how young the 19-year-old is.
“I’ll tell you,” Berry said with a chuckle. “The guy came over there to back up a play and he hadn’t even broke out a razor yet. … He was in total control. I was really, really impressed.”
Elliott’s role has progressed as the Rebels’ season has gone on and, not coincidentally, as his role has increased, Ole Miss’ pitching has stabilized due to his emergence alongside junior Dylan DeLucia’s.
Elliott began the season in the bullpen, made his first start in a midweek game against Louisiana-Monroe and made his first SEC start at Kentucky. His breakout game happened in a loss at Arkansas, where he gave up just three runs over six innings and struck out eight Razorbacks.
In five starts since the game at Arkansas, Elliott has given up a total of seven earned runs. The All-SEC and All-American Freshman team selection has a 4-3 record with a 2.82 ERA. He has a strikeout to walk ratio of better than 3:1. During the Rebels’ postseason run, Elliott has pitched 12 1-3 innings and given up a total of one earned run. His starts have come against No. 6 overall seed Miami and No. 11 overall seed Southern Miss.
While walks have at times been an issue for Elliott — he walked five in each of his previous two starts — the lefty did not issue a free pass to the Golden Eagles.
“Hunter was outstanding today with another great pitching performance,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said.
And for the record, Elliott does shave.
“I didn’t shave a ton. It’s super patchy, not much hair,” Elliott said. “Maybe some peach fuzz.”