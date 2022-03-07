OXFORD – It’s been a small sample size, but each time he takes the mound, Ole Miss freshman lefthander Hunter Elliott keeps proving he belongs on the big stage.
The Tupelo-native has already found himself in a crucial role for Ole Miss, who stayed at No. 2 in the latest D1Baseball top 25 this week despite losing its first game of the season. Elliott has made four appearances in 2022, given up just three earned runs and struck out 14 batters.
Elliott finished his senior season at Tupelo with a 10-1 record, a 0.56 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 63 innings pitched. He also hit .404 with four home runs and 50 RBIs.
He earned the first win of his college career against Louisiana-Monroe – also his first college start. Elliott pitched four innings, gave up two earned runs and struck out nine Warhawks. His first seven outs came on strikeouts.
“A good bit of my family’s here. You have a little bit of nerves early,” Elliott said after the game. “But after the first few pitches, you settle in and you have to lock it in and attack hitters.”
Elliott was also on the losing end of the Rebels’ lone defeat, a 1-0 loss at UCF in 12 innings Saturday. He entered the game in the tenth inning and allowed just one hit in the 10th and 11th innings. But he walked the first two batters of the 12th before giving way to junior Mitch Murrell, and that first walk eventually came around to score the winning run.
While his start on March 1 was his first in college, it hardly seemed too big for Elliott, who was starting games for the Golden Wave as a freshman in 2018. It also didn’t hurt that he had a couple of collegiate relief appearances under his belt.
Junior Jack Washburn is slated to start Tuesday’s game against Memphis, and Wednesday’s starter for the Alcorn State game has not yet been decided.
“I feel really comfortable starting, so that did help,” Elliott said. “Getting your feet wet a little bit and just getting ready, and it made it a lot more comfortable out there.”
First pitch for Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s home games are each slated for 6:30 p.m.