OMAHA — Once again, Ole Miss freshman Hunter Elliott proved no stage is too big.
The 19-year-old was stellar in the Rebels’ second game of the College World Series, tossing 6 1-3 innings with just one earned run against an Arkansas team coming off a 17-run performance against Stanford in its opener.
Senior first baseman Tim Elko and sophomore right fielder Calvin Harris each hit two-run home runs, and Ole Miss took down the Razorbacks 13-5 Monday night in front of 25,246 fans at Charles Schwab Stadium.
With the victory, the Rebels (39-22) are one win away from their first ever College World Series championship series appearance, which begins Saturday. Ole Miss will play the winner of Tuesday’s Arkansas-Auburn game on Wednesday. It will mark the third-straight SEC opponent Ole Miss plays to open College World Series play.
Ole Miss is now 7-0 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and has given up just 15 total runs.
Senior centerfielder Justin Bench had four hits and drove in a pair of runs in the eighth inning, putting the finishing touches on a dominant Ole Miss offensive performance. Ole Miss hit a scorching .412 with runners in scoring position against an Arkansas team that used seven pitchers, none to any semblance of effectiveness.
As was the case in their opener against Auburn on Saturday, the Rebels did damage with two outs in the first inning, as senior leftfielder Kevin Graham singled senior centerfielder Justin Bench home from third on the first pitch of his at-bat. Ole Miss scored another run later in the inning when junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst worked a bases loaded walk to make it 2-0.
Arkansas (44-20) got a run back in the bottom half of the inning when catcher Michael Turner hit a fly ball to left that Kevin Graham was unable to locate in the sun, turning a potential out into an RBI double.
Elko hit his moonshot in the next inning, a 416-foot rocket over the Arkansas bullpen that the Razorbacks’ left fielder didn’t even turn around to try and track. An error in the bottom of the second from sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez led to a pair of unearned runs that made it a 4-3 Rebels lead.
Sophomore rightfielder Calvin Harris lined a two-run double down the left field line in the third to once again up the Rebels’ lead to three runs. Harris hit his longball in the fifth into the Ole Miss bullpen, plating two of the Rebels’ four runs in the inning.
Ole Miss scored two or more runs in four different innings and, after giving up three runs in the first two innings, Elliott tossed 4 1-3 scoreless innings. He was removed in the seventh inning after 100 pitches, making way for freshman Mason Nichols. Nichols struck out two batters to end the inning.