OXFORD — On a night where he didn’t think he had anywhere near his best stuff, freshman Hunter Elliott gave the faithful at Swayze Field a glimpse of what has Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco so excited.
The former Tupelo High School star had one of the best performances of his promising young career Saturday night against Missouri, going a career-long seven innings and tying his career-high with nine strikeouts in an 8-1 win over Missouri.
The win, combined with Friday’s 7-5 victory, secured the Rebels’ (26-19, 9-14) first SEC home series win of the season.
Elliott surrendered a run to the Tigers (25-19, 7-16) in the first inning but was stellar after that, giving up just two hits over the final six innings of action without a walk. The Rebels found their offensive stride as well, scoring two runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings and three in the seventh.
If Saturday wasn’t Elliott at his sharpest, consider the future bright.
“(I) just competed. Velo was down a little bit, stuff was down a little bit. But relied on the changeup throughout the game, and that’s what saved me,” Elliott said. “You just attack the zone. Coach B always tells us, ‘If you don’t have your best stuff, you have to go at them. Have to get in plus counts where they don’t know what’s coming.”
The Rebels broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run double from senior right fielder Hayden Leatherwood. Ole Miss tacked on two more runs in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from senior left fielder Kevin Graham and an RBI single from sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman.
For the second straight night in the seventh inning, defensive plays saved potential runs from scoring.
After a failed throw-and-catch from junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst to sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez on a bunt attempt put runners at first and second with no outs, Dunhurst picked the runner off at second base and, almost immediately after, the Rebels turned a double play to end the inning and preserve Elliott’s pristine stat line.
“It makes the difference in a game … It’s 5-1 (there), it’s so close they’re still bunting. We field a bunt, throw it, Jacob just kind of takes his eye off the ball, something that never happens to him. And you go, ‘Wow, is that going to open up the door?’” Bianco said. “Then Dunhurst makes another great play and really just kind of squashes the inning for them.
“We haven’t made plays like that (this season) … We’re starting to field the ball with more confidence, and that makes a difference.”
Ole Miss put the icing on the cake in the seventh by scoring three runs, the last coming on a line drive from junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier that drove in sophomore centerfielder T.J. McCants from third.
Making his first appearance since April 16 due to a hamstring injury, junior Jack Washburn relieved Elliott in the eighth and ninth and did not allow a run.
The Rebels and Tigers wrap up their three-game Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.
***
OXFORD — Ole Miss (25-19, 8-14) will try and win its first SEC series at home Saturday by taking down Missouri for the second night in a row. The Rebels won the opener 7-5 and will turn to freshman Hunter Elliott on the mound against the Tigers (25-18, 7-15). Follow along on our Facebook page and with beat reporter Michael Katz on Twitter.
Pregame
Here is tonight's starting lineup:
1. 3B Justin Bench
2. SS Jacob Gonzalez
3. 1B Tim Elko
4. LF Kevin Graham
5. DH Kemp Alderman
6. CF T.J. McCants
7. RF Hayden Leatherwood
8. 2B Peyton Chatagnier
9. C Hayden Dunhurst
First inning
Elliott gave up a pair of hits and walked a batter, leading to a Missouri run. Ole Miss quickly tied the game in the bottom of the first, as senior third baseman Justin Bench doubled to lead off the inning and sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez drove him in during the next at-bat. Gonzalez tried to score from third on a roundball to the pitcher but was thrown out at home. It's 1-1 heading to the second.
Second inning
Elliott had a clean frame that included a pair of strikeouts. Rebels failed to score in the bottom of the inning, so it's still tied at 1.
Third inning
The Tigers managed a hit off Elliott, but nothing more. The Rebels went down in order in the bottom of the inning. Still 1-1.
Fourth inning
Elliott has seven strikeouts through four innings. Senior right fielder Hayden Leatherwood drove in two runs with a double to break the tie. Rebels lead 3-1 heading to the fifth.
Fifth inning
Another solid inning for Elliott, who surrendered a hit but no runs. The Rebels got runners to second and third with one out in the bottom of the inning. Senior outfielder Kevin Graham drove Bench in from third with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-1. Sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman drove Gonzalez home with a single to give the Rebels a 5-1 lead.
Sixth inning
A 1-2-3 inning for Elliott has him through six with just one run surrendered.
Seventh inning
A couple runners reached base on Elliott, but a runner was picked off at second by junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst, and a double play ends the inning. A sacrifice fly from Alderman and fielder's choice from sophomore centerfielder T.J. McCants made it a 7-1 game. Junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier drove McCants in to make it 8-1.
Eighth inning
Junior Jack Washburn entered in relief of Elliott, making his first appearance since April 16 after sustaining a hamstring injury. He did not surrender a run.