OXFORD – Sooner or later, J.J. Pegues had a feeling he would end up back home.
The former Oxford High star was a four-star recruit who began his college career at Auburn. Pegues moved from tight end to defensive line between his freshman and sophomore seasons and racked up 16 tackles – including two for loss – in the 2021-22 season.
The Tigers underwent a coaching change between his freshman and sophomore seasons, and Pegues tried to make it work at Auburn. But he “didn’t really like the environment” and knew that the time to return to Mississippi was sooner than later. After Auburn's season concluded, Pegues said he began having second thoughts about being there.
Upon entering the transfer portal, Pegues said he listened to other offers. But in his heart of hearts, he was always going to play at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the place he spent most Saturdays as a kid watching games. There’s something to be said about getting homecooked meals from grandma, Pegues said with a big smile.
“I always wanted to come back. I just never knew when … I knew it was always Ole Miss (when I entered the portal),” Pegues said.
The more he looks back on it, there’s a moment during his senior year of high school he has come to regret.
It was when newly-named Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin tried to schedule a last-minute meeting with then-recruit Pegues by calling his coach at Oxford High. Pegues was on his way to the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game and just wanted to focus on the game at that point.
“I feel like that’s a big regret in the past,” Pegues said. “But all of it worked out. I’m back.”
Kiffin has lauded Pegues’ attitude and enthusiasm. Pegues said it’s something he has picked up from fellow defensive lineman K.D. Hill. Hill, a senior, also “brings the juice.” Pegues is listed as a defensive lineman but is still taking some reps at tight end and fullback, the 6-foot-2, 315-pounder said: “I can’t never get the offense out of me. It’s a God-given talent.”
“He’s got great energy. Awesome to be around. Which, we lost a lot of really good players, but we lost a lot of really neat kids in that last class with a lot of energy and, like we say, juice, positivity,” Kiffin said. “So it’s really cool, that we knew he was a good player, but to get that too.”
Pegues admits that when he first decided to return home, he thought there might be added pressure. Having family, friends and lifelong acquaintances around can add to the already lengthy expectations of a blue-chip player.
But after a bit of time, that’s worked itself out, too.
“Everyone who went to my high school and family was still around, I felt like they had so much expectations for me,” Pegues said. “But at the same time, I have to humble myself, and my family always talking to me like, ‘You don’t have to worry about what they think, just do what you have to do, and whatever happens, it’s in God’s plan.’”