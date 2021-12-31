NEW ORLEANS — The weight of the situation was not lost on Ole Miss junior running back Jerrion Ealy. He, quite literally, didn’t have the words to express what 2021 has meant to him.
Ealy is from Walnut Grove, Mississippi and starred at Jackson Prep. He was a household name within the state long before he set foot in Oxford in 2019 as a five-star recruit.
The Rebels won four games in Ealy’s first season, though not an infamous matchup in Starkville against rival Mississippi State that became national headlines for all the wrong reasons that effectively ended the coaching tenure of Matt Luke.
Two years later, No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2 overall, 6-2 SEC) is playing in the 10th Sugar Bowl in program history Saturday night, facing a similar upstart in No. 7 Baylor.
A lot has happened since Ealy stepped on campus — a coaching change and a global pandemic, to name a few. But as he prepares for the biggest game of his college career, he can’t help but smile.
As a proud native of the Magnolia State, this season has meant a lot.
“Being a Mississippian, I can’t even describe it,” Ealy said. “It’s just (overwhelming).”
In just his second year Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has doubled his team’s win total, securing the Rebels’ first 10-win regular season in program history. A win in the Sugar Bowl would be the program’s first ever 11-win season.
It’s a far cry from where Ealy and others began their Ole Miss careers.
Yes, personnel changes have played a part, as has a transcendent talent at quarterback in redshirt junior Matt Corral. But more than that, players say, has been a change in attitude. Settling for mediocrity isn’t going to get it done anymore.
“It says a lot about Coach Kiffin and the staff that he’s brought in. It’s been really special to be a part of something like this. This game, this regular season alone, we won more games than in my first two years combined,” junior offensive tackle Nick Broeker said. “It’s just really special to be a part of a team like this, to win all these games and get to play on a stage like this.
“It’s all about breeding excellence. And that’s kind of something they’ve really instilled in us is, it’s not OK to be close in these games. We want to win all these games.”
No Ole Miss players opted out of the Sugar Bowl, which was spearheaded by Corral’s decision to play. He, too, has undergone an evolution of sorts, from a quarterback who lost the starting job earlier in his career to a seventh-place finish in the 2021 Heisman Trophy voting. The Sugar Bowl will be Corral’s last game as a Rebel, as he will enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
On the potential precipice of history, Corral couldn’t be prouder of his teammates. They have battled adversity head-on and emerged victorious. And that’s not something every program can say it did.
“The people I came in with were the same ones that are on this team. They were the same ones that were with us when we had five wins, six wins, four wins,” Corral said. “Nothing changed. Just scheme and buying in and that was it. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”
As Corral likes to say, the current game is important because it’s the one on the docket. But he and his teammates will admit that this Sugar Bowl is special. There is a certain understanding among players as to what it means — that the process, all the ups and downs, were conquered.
Saturday’s game at Caesars Superdome represents much more than a single season. It is a coronation of countless hours, blood, sweat and tears. And that's something worth celebrating.
“In college football, it’s hard to win. You can do things right and sometimes it doesn’t always translate to wins,” senior linebacker Chance Campbell said. “But when you do things the right way, and then you see it reflected on the scoreboard, it’s a fun deal to see.”