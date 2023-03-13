OXFORD — Ole Miss junior Xavier Rivas was determined — there would be no more free trips on base.
Rivas hit the strikezone on Sunday against Purdue as well as he had in any of his previous three outings; he had walked 10 batters in three previous starts and walked just one Boilermaker. He also went a season-high six innings.
Other than Grayson Saunier’s four walks Saturday, Ole Miss (14-2) pitchers kept balls in the zone for the most part in its sweep of Purdue, as junior Jack Dougherty walked one batter in his 5.2 innings Friday.
The Rebels play on the road at Jacksonville State (6-10) Tuesday at 6 p.m. before starting SEC play at Vanderbilt Thursday night. Freshman Jordan Vera will start against the Gamecocks, according to head coach Mike Bianco.
“I’d rather them earn their way on. I was sick of letting guys on with free passes," Rivas said. "So, that was the biggest thing for me was just fill it up.”
Rebels relievers surrendered just two earned runs over the weekend, struck out 15 batters and walked five in 12.1 innings of work. They also got themselves out of some serious jams — Purdue had the bases loaded in back-to-back innings Sunday afternoon, and freshmen J.T. Quinn and Sam Tookoian did not give up a run in either situation.
Since walking four batters against Maryland on Feb. 25, Tookoian has walked four combined batters in five appearances.
“I thought that was great (seeing them get out of jams). We’ve shown that we can the 15-9 game, and our bats are going to do that all year,” Rivas said. “But it was nice to see, on a cold day, wind blowing, hitters are a little slower, good pitcher on the other mound, it was good to see that we can win that 2-1 game if we need to.”
Quotable
“I thought he was terrific. Certainly his best outing, and as he said, really good command. We made a little change, just going all slider, to this point. We kind of tried to mix the curve and the slider, and trying to go with just one breaking ball would make it more consistent for him. Today, the slider was really, really good … Not to get ahead of ourselves, but kind of (reminiscent) of (Doug) Nikhazy with a lot of glove-side balls to those right handers, breaking ball and fastballs in. And then he even threw a handful of changeups. And he’s had some outings this year where he hadn’t even thrown a changeup. I think he threw five plus changeups, so that was (good).” — Mike Bianco on Xavier Rivas.
Rebel ramblings
Ole Miss moved up one spot in this week’s D1Baseball poll No. 3 after a 4-0 week … The Rebels have scored at least 10 runs in nine of 16 games and rank 18th nationally with 9.6 runs per game … Ole Miss is tied for 11th in college baseball with 185 hits … Eight Rebels have hit at least two home runs this season.
