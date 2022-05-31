Dylan DeLucia

Dylan DeLucia, 5-2 with a 4.57 ERA, will get the start Friday night when Ole Miss opens NCAA Tournament play against Arizona.

OXFORD – Ole Miss baseball didn’t win every single one of its games to end the year. But the Rebels still like their chances headed to the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

In the regional field for the fourth-straight time, No. 3 seed Ole Miss (32-22) heads to Coral Gables, Florida, to face No. 2 seed Arizona (37-23) on Friday night at host Miami.

While they had to sweat it out as one of the last teams in the field, the Rebels are confident that, now in, they are going to give themselves a chance.

Ole Miss announced on Tuesday that junior Dylan DeLucia will start against the Wildcats.

Ole Miss is 5-2 in DeLucia’s last seven starts, though the last two have been losses. He has not given up more than three earned runs in any of those starts.

After losing 14 of 21 SEC games to start the season, Ole Miss found its stride late, winning seven of nine regular-season conference games and eight of 10 regular-season games overall to end the season.

But if you ask senior left fielder Kevin Graham, he’ll tell you that even in losses to Texas A&M and Vanderbilt to close out the season, the Rebels were still playing well.

“We’ve been playing good baseball throughout, even in those losses. It wasn’t like the way we were losing early in the year. We just didn’t quite get the big hit,” Graham said. “But we’ve been playing well, and I don’t think there’s anyone that wants to play us right now.”

Graham’s return to the lineup following a wrist fracture isn’t the sole reason Ole Miss got hot to end the season — good pitching has been a major reason for the late-season success, too — but it certainly didn’t hurt.

He missed a little over a month and wasn’t quite himself when he returned in early April against Alabama. But since May 6, Graham’s average has soared from .275 all the way up to a team-best .345 (among starters), where it currently stands.

Over that 11-game stretch, Graham is 23 of 46 — a whopping .500 average — at the plate. The Rebels also won eight of those games.

“I’ve really stayed true to my approach, which is tough coming back from that injury. I think I got in a little too defensive of a mode, just trying to get the job done instead of taking my normal at-bat. But healthy again, feeling good. Just able to really be myself again."

