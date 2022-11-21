OXFORD — Heading into his third Egg Bowl, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin finds himself currently answering more than a few questions that aren’t related at all to Thursday night’s matchup against Mississippi State at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Kiffin’s name — as it seems to be every year — is once again being brought up for a high-profile coaching vacancy. This time, he is reportedly the top target for the Auburn job.
Kiffin was asked about the Auburn job following the No. 20 Rebels’ 42-27 loss at Arkansas and, on Monday, he was asked about whether his players approach him about the rumors out there.
In his answer, Kiffin referenced Tommy Tuberville’s famed “pine box” speech when he was the head coach at Ole Miss. He also brought up Nick Saban’s comments about leaving for the Alabama job while he was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
Kiffin is 23-11 in three seasons leading Ole Miss and led the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season last year. Ole Miss is currently 8-3.
“I think they know how we operate. They’ve been in this before. And so, they don’t even ask, they know how I do things here, pro mindset of preparing every day to get better and winning,” Kiffin said. “I don’t know what else to say. I’m extremely happy here. Like we just talked about, the difference in where this program is now compared to three years ago, and (I) feel that we have really good support.
“… I could give whatever it was, the ‘pine box speech.’ And ‘I’m not going to be the next head coach at Alabama,’ I can give you those things. I don’t know what those mean (laughs). So, I don’t know what else to say. Been here three years and been fortunate enough to now have three different contracts. So, I don’t know why all of a sudden the fourth contract all of a sudden makes people feel better. So, like I said, we’re very appreciative of everything here.”
Judkins earns another honor
After rushing for 214 yards against Arkansas, freshman running back Quinshon Judkins has been named SEC Freshman of the Week. It’s his fifth time winning the award this season. Judkins has already set the program’s single-season rushing record and has 1,385 yards and 16 touchdowns through 11 games.
