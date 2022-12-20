OXFORD — Myles Burns admittedly hasn’t felt this way in a while. And, if he had his druthers, he wouldn't feel this way again.
Ole Miss’ senior forward began his career at Loyola New Orleans, where he and the Wolf Pack won the NAIA national championship last season. Loyola’s last loss in the 2021-22 season came last January, which was the first defeat before a 21-game winning streak to cap off the championship season.
What Burns has felt recently — the Rebels have lost four of their last six games — isn’t something he’s keen on getting used to. And, given that Ole Miss won’t get to play again for more than a week, Tuesday afternoon’s result is going to sting for a bit.
North Alabama — playing its first season as a full-fledged Division I program with an all-time record of 0-26 against Power 5 opponents — upset Ole Miss at SJB Pavilion 66-65. The Rebels were consensus 22.5 point favorites. The Rebels entered the game ranked in the 60s in the KenPom rankings; the Lions were ranked in the 300s.
“I can’t stand losing. It’s been like a year and some change since I’ve been losing this much. It’s actually been a couple of years since I’ve been losing this much,” Burns said. “So, coming here and then losing the way that we’re losing, with guys that have unlimited potential, it’s a little hard to get a mental grasp of that.”
Ole Miss (8-4) led by as many as 10 points in the first half but found itself locked in a battle with the Lions (7-5) for the majority of the day. Every jab the Rebels threw, the Lions had an answer. And, when the final buzzer sounded, it turned out North Alabama had one more answer than Ole Miss did, coming in the form of a game-winning layup from guard K.J. Johnson with 15 seconds to play.
Junior Matthew Murrell — whose late-game heroics nearly saved the day — heaved a 3-pointer from beyond halfcourt that just rimmed out. The game featured a whopping 17 lead changes.
“I’ll take full responsibility. But give North Alabama credit,” Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said. “Their team played, and even when we had the game up one, with a chance to close it out, we couldn’t. So, it won’t be as merry a Christmas as we would have liked, for sure.”
The Rebels jumped out to an early 7-0 lead but fell behind for the first time with 12:26 left in the first half. Ole Miss extended that lead back up to 10, but the Lions tied it at 28 and then at 31 with 1:35 left. As time expired to end the half, North Alabama’s Daniel Ortiz hit a 3-pointer to cut what would have been a 5-point halftime lead down to two.
North Alabama took a 40-38 lead early in the second-half. But, with his team down two, Murrell was fouled shooting a 3 and proceeded to make all three free throws to put Ole Miss up 57-56. Later, with Ole Miss again down three, he hit a pair of free throws to inch the Rebels closer. Down 63-62, Murrell calmly hit a short jumper to put the Rebels back in front. After another response from North Alabama, a layup from sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin put Ole Miss back in the driver’s seat.
That’s when Johnson hit the layup that ultimately proved to be the difference in the game.
Ortiz led all scorers with 22 points on 6 of 11 from 3-point range. Johnson finished with 11 points for the Lions. Murrell scored a team-high 16 points, 11 of those coming in the second half. Burns finished with 11 points and a team-best 13 rebounds.
“Honestly, I don’t know. It’s one of those things where, you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make them drink it. So, it’s just about that mindset. I don’t know what it’s going to take,” Burns said. “Kermit’s doing everything he can. I think we’re trying to do all the right things that we can. But, it’s something within ourselves we have to find. I’m not sure I can pinpoint that.”
The sky isn’t falling, Davis said adamantly. The ebbs and flows of a basketball season feature the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. It just so happens Tuesday was one of the latter.
“Oh, gosh almighty. There’s always a cycle in athletics. Great times can create complacency, then it’ll recycle and all of a sudden you can hit bad times, and then bad times can create strong and great times. It’s just a continuous cycle. We all go through it,” Davis said. “Guys, we’ve been doing this for 40 years. It’s not the first bad time we’ve had. You’ve got to be able to take a bad time, you have to create a positive thing, and that’s all you can do. … You’ve got to be able to respond to tough times. And that’s all athletics is.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.