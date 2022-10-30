COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In February of 2022, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin joked about Texas A&M having to pay a "luxury tax," referring to rumors of massive name, image and likeness (NIL) deals that helped the Aggies secure one of the most-highly touted recruiting classes ever.

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.