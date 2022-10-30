COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In February of 2022, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin joked about Texas A&M having to pay a "luxury tax," referring to rumors of massive name, image and likeness (NIL) deals that helped the Aggies secure one of the most-highly touted recruiting classes ever.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher didn’t name Kiffin specifically when he responded the next day, but he had strong words in response.
"To have coaches in our league and across this league to say it, clown acts," Fisher said, according to ABC News. "Irresponsible as h***. Multiple coaches in our league. And the guys griping about NIL and transfer portal are using it the most and bragging about it the most.”
Following Ole Miss’ 31-28 win at Texas A&M, Kiffin had a little fun postgame when asked about whether those offseason barbs served as motivation.
“I don’t give you coach speak, so yeah, it’s real. Most coaches say, ‘No’ but yeah, that’s real. When someone attacks you personally and calls you and a good buddy, Coach (Nick) Saban, that we’re both ‘clowns,’ you take that personal. So, I’m glad we won.
“I guess I can be a clown for Halloween now.”
Defense comes through when it needs to
In the pivotal third quarter, Ole Miss’ defense held Texas A&M to just 72 total yards, including just seven rushing. The Aggies were 0 for 3 on third downs and punted on each of their two full possessions in the quarter.
During a stretch of recent games that has seen the Rebels’ defense get exposed at times, that quarter-or-so proved important.
“We just knew that we could play with them,” senior cornerback Deantre Prince said. “We knew if we could execute our plays better and do better on defense, have better effort, things that we could control, and just handle those things, we would come out on top.”
Key Number: 1962
Ole Miss is 8-1, the program’s best record through nine games since the 1962 team had its 10-0 campaign.
Next Game
After their bye week, the Rebels host Alabama in Oxford on Nov. 12.
Quotable
“I am (surprised). That’s very unusual, to turn 19 today and be at A&M and carry the ball 34 times. That was like Derrick Henry carries when he was winning a Heisman, three years older. So, that’s really special.” — Kiffin on freshman running back Quinshon Judkins’ handling early success.
Rebel Ramblings
Ole Miss’ 390 rushing yards were the most against Texas A&M in nearly 19 years … The Rebels have scored on their first possession six times this season and have scored first in every game … Ole Miss is now 3-9 against the Aggies all-time … The Rebels have five games with five pass breakups this season.
