OXFORD — SEC baseball has a way of humbling anyone. And sometimes, teams are going to find themselves in the type of slump No. 9 Ole Miss finds itself mired in. But sophomore Kemp Alderman firmly believes there is light at the end of the tunnel.
The Rebels had just four hits Sunday afternoon against Alabama as the Crimson Tide finished off a three-game sweep of the Rebels with a 7-3 win. Ole Miss (19-12, 4-8 SEC) has now lost six-straight home games and four-straight games overall. The Rebels were retired in order in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
“We just kind of got away from ourselves. We’re not used to losing,” Alderman, who hit a 481-foot home run in Sunday’s loss, said . “Today we came up a little short. I think it’s kind of good for us to get a little adversity under our belts. I have faith in this team. We have a lot of older guys, mature guys, and we’ll bounce back and be ourselves. We’re just going through a little struggle right now. But we’ll be back.”
Starter Jack Washburn surrendered three runs in three innings and was replaced by junior Derek Diamond, who retired the first nine batters he faced.
Ole Miss had just one hit through the first five innings but found life in the sixth when senior first baseman Tim Elko hit a two-run home run to left center to make it a one-run game.
The first batter to reach base against Diamond was a costly one, however, as Tommy Seidl hit a moonshot that nearly hit the scoreboard to make it a 4-2 game. Not to be outdone, Alderman hit his towering fly ball to the parking lot to cut the deficit to one again.
Diamond then gave up his second solo shot, this one to Andrew Pinckney, to double the Crimson Tide (21-12, 7-5) lead. In the eighth inning, Zane Denton launched a two-run home run off junior Dylan DeLucia.
Ole Miss scored a total of 17 this weekend; 13 game off of home runs. The Rebels’ bullpen surrendered 16 runs over the three games.
“Baseball is a tough game. A lot of the fans don’t see it, and a lot of people don’t know, but this game is tough. We’re playing in the Southeastern Conference, the best conference in college baseball,” Alderman said. “Any team can beat any team on any given day. And in this conference, you can’t mess up. You just have to play your best.”
Ole Miss hosts Murray State Tuesday at 11 a.m. before heading to South Carolina for a three-game series beginning Thursday.
-----
OXFORD — No. 9 Ole Miss will try to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday, as the Rebels take on Alabama in the finale of their three-game series. The Crimson Tide have won the first two.
Pregame:
Here is today's starting lineup. Junior Jack Washburn will start on the mound.
1. SS Jacob Gonzalez
2. CF Justin Bench
3. 1B Tim Elko
4. LF Kevin Graham
5. DH Kemp Alderman
6. RF T.J. McCants
7. 3B Reagan Burford
8. C Hayden Dunhurst
9. 2B Peyton Chatagnier
First inning:
Washburn walked the first batter of the game. The runner wound up on third following a stolen base and a wild pitch. Zane Denton then laced a double to left center to drive in the game's first run. The Crimson Tide then loaded the bases with two outs but got out of trouble with a fly out to left. Ole Miss was unable to score any runs. Rebels trail 1-0 heading to the second.
Second inning:
Sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman reached base via walk. Despite getting two runners on base, Ole Miss was unable to score. Rebels still trail 1-0, headed to the third.
Third inning:
A two-out double scored two more runs for the Crimson Tide, who now lead 3-0. Ole Miss went down in order.
Fourth inning:
Washburn allowed a hit and was taken out for junior Derek Diamond. He stranded a runner on second. Rebels went down in order again.
Fifth inning:
Diamond retired the side in order. The Rebels went down in order again.
Sixth inning:
Diamond has retired all nine batters he's faced. Senior first baseman Tim Elko hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to a run.
Seventh inning:
Tommy Seidl hit a towering home run to left center field to make it a 4-2 game. Kemp Alderman then hit a ball into the parking lot to make it 4-3.
Eighth inning:
Andrew Pinckney hit a solo home run, doubling the Crimson Tide lead.
Ninth inning:
Junior Dylan DeLucia entered the game for Riley Maddox. DeLucia gave up a two-run home run to make it 7-3.