FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Reports this week began to surface that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is the top target for the head coaching vacancy at Auburn. Kiffin is 23-11 in three seasons as the head coach at Ole Miss, which included the program’s first 10-win regular season and a berth in the Sugar Bowl last year.

