FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Reports this week began to surface that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is the top target for the head coaching vacancy at Auburn. Kiffin is 23-11 in three seasons as the head coach at Ole Miss, which included the program’s first 10-win regular season and a berth in the Sugar Bowl last year.
Following the Rebels’ 42-27 loss at Arkansas Saturday night, Kiffin was asked about a report from SportsTalk Mississippi’s Richard Cross that he had been offered a contract extension.
“I’m not getting into that. I never do talk about that stuff. I’m very happy here. I’m not happy right now, but that has nothing to do with being here,” Kiffin said with a smile. “ … Just really wanted to get to 9-2 and get to 10-2 next week. So, that’s all I’m worried about. Very happy to be here. Very appreciative of the leadership here and the stuff they do to give us a chance to win.”
Kiffin was also asked about the Auburn job directly.
“It’s a fair question. Like I said, I love being here. I don’t want to look to next year already with a regular-season game (left), but this is not one of those years where you say, ‘Oh we’re going to lose all these guys,’” Kiffin said. “ … Very excited about the future. I don’t know all that stuff out there. … Maybe if they watched the first half I wouldn’t be No. 1 anymore.”
Senior safety A.J. Finley was asked whether he felt he and his teammates were at all distracted by the talk around Kiffin’s future. He said he didn’t feel like it impacted the team, though he did acknowledge they knew it was out there.
“Obviously, we see it. But I don’t think it’s been that much of a factor for us this week,” Finley said. “ … We don’t really talk about it in the locker room, it’s just things that we know in the back of our head. We can’t do anything about it, we can’t control (it). We can just control what we control and play these next few games.”
Sophomore quarter Jaxson Dart had the same sentiment.
“You hear it. I mean, it’s out there,” Dart said. “ … You hear things, but I think that our guys have tried to do a really good job just trying to stay focused and not letting it get to our head, and just control what we can control.”
Key Number: 15
Ole Miss — the nation’s No. 3 rushing offense at 259.8 yards per game — had just 15 yards rushing in the first quarter. The Rebels ended up with 463 rushing yards.
Next Game
Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Quotable
“Like I told them, there’s a recipe to not win. And that’s minus three in the turnover margin, and you’re not going to win most of the time. But it just shows you (that) you can have all these yards and all this stuff and still not win because you’re minus three.” – Lane Kiffin
Rebel Ramblings
Ole Miss’ 703 yards was the fifth-most in program history and is the sixth-most in the FBS this season … Running backs Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans became the first Ole Miss players to both rush for 200 yards in the same game … Arkansas now leads the series with Ole Miss 37-29-1 … Ole Miss wide receiver Malik Heath tied his career-high with nine catches and finished with 140 yards.
