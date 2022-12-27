HOUSTON — Houston will always have a piece of Zach Evans’ heart. That’s why Ole Miss’ postseason matchup against Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl Wednesday means so much.
Evans, the Rebels’ (8-4, 4-4 SEC) second-leading rusher at 899 yards, went to North Shore High School, about 20 miles northeast of NRG Stadium, the site of the bowl game. Evans starred at North Shore on his way to becoming a five-star recruit in the 2020 class. Evans played his first two seasons at TCU before finding a new home in Oxford, where he has been a key cog in the nation’s third-leading rushing attack.
The Rebels learned their bowl fates on Dec. 4, a Sunday. The next day, Evans said he started hearing from family and friends he hadn’t been in touch with in quite some time.
“That Monday, everybody started calling, cousins, everybody who (hadn’t) talk(ed) to me in years,” Evans said with a laugh.
Evans is still in the process of mulling over his immediate future; he is eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft and, with his skillset, is likely to be picked sooner than later. While he hasn’t made a choice about taking his game to the professional level yet, he knew he wanted to play in the Texas Bowl.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin reiterated on Monday that no players on the Rebels were opting out of the game, a reality that has become exceedingly rare in recent years.
“I still have a lot to prove to myself — and not only to myself, to my teammates,” Evans said. “I know I missed a couple games this year, and there’s no excuse for that, but I still have a lot to show out there.”
Evans has played at NRG Stadium for state championships in Texas. He also has a familiar face on the Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) roster; defensive tackle Tony Bradford played at North Shore with Evans. Evans said the two haven’t talked this week, however.
“He’s probably trying to kill me,” Evans said with a smile.
Being back home for his team's bowl game is special, Evans said. He's been reminiscing about his high school football days. He said he's also played at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium, where the Rebels are practicing this week.
“It’s a real home feeling, coming here to even practice at UH was a good feeling. Just being back in the middle of the city," Evans said. "I love Houston.”
Despite ending the season with four losses in five games — the last coming in a heartbreaking two-point Egg Bowl defeat — spirits have been high since the Rebels commenced bowl practices. The Rebels have an opportunity to right the ship one last time in 2022.
“They’ve done a really good job. I think at first, obviously, that last game was disappointing, how we finished that, how we finished the season in general,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “ … We can only worry about what we can control now. I do think that the players have done a good job. I do think that they’ve done a really good job of playing, even guys that are already in the portal, trying to finish this thing right.”
Morale has been high, senior linebacker Troy Brown said. Players want to end the 2022 campaign on a high note.
“Everybody’s excited to get that bad taste out (of) their mouth. Losing the last three games, it’s real hard, because you always want to teach to finish strong,” Brown said. “So, that’s what we’re looking to do with this season.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.