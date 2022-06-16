OMAHA – As someone who grew up watching the College World Series, stepping onto the vaunted field at Charles Schwab Field was almost indescribable for Ole Miss senior Tim Elko.
The Rebels are in their first College World Series since 2014 following a season that would best be described as a roller coaster.
Ole Miss started the season in the top-five of nearly every national ranking, climbed to No. 1 and then tumbled out of the rankings and the NCAA Tournament field entirely. A strong finish helped the Rebels get in, and they’ve done nothing but bludgeon opponents since.
Ole Miss is 5-0 this postseason and has surrendered just 11 total runs. The team's first team practice on the field on Thursday was surreal, despite being delayed a few minutes due to rain and lightning in the area.
The Rebels play Auburn on Saturday at 6 p.m.
“It was an amazing moment. I’ve always dreamed of playing in Omaha, and I finally got here my last year,” said Elko, who was named a third-team All-American by the NCBWA on Thursday. “But just a really cool moment, being out there with all the guys and taking ground balls and just taking it all in. Really cool.”
Elko has long been the pulse of the Rebels, so it was only fitting he recorded the final out of a 5-0 victory over Southern Miss in the final game of the Hattiesburg super regional. He has nine hits – seven for extra bases – and 10 RBIs this postseason.
“Well my first thought was, ‘OK, I have to catch this ball. Just a really awesome feeling. It’s tough to put into words. Just feeling happy and excited, thankful, blessed just to be on such an amazing team," said the first baseman. "We overcame so much, and that made that moment so much better, to be able to get to Omaha and have a chance to win a national championship.”
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco didn’t necessarily get sentimental about stepping on the field. Not for him, anyway.
No, Bianco was excited for the players who had finally seen their hard work and dedication pay off. Bianco led Ole Miss the College World Series eight years ago.
“I think I have appreciated, even back to the super regional, just watching the kids, watching guys, not just Tim,” Bianco said. “Tim gets a lot of the pub, but other guys like (Justin) Bench and (Kevin) Graham and (Max) Cioffi and guys that have been on this team. They've won a ton of games, but they haven't played in this stadium. To watch them walk in it and take pictures, that's been really cool.
“This has been a really cool story up to this point. And to watch them get through all of that, from the very high, the beginning of the season, to about as low as you can get, and to get back here, it's been neat.”