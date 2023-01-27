OXFORD — The “2022 National Champions” signage above the entrance at the stadium tells the story of 2022 Ole Miss baseball. The trials and tribulations, the ups and downs, the midseason slump and the triumphant rise to the top of the college baseball world in Omaha.
That was last season, though. The 2023 edition of the Rebels, who met for their first practice and intrasquad scrimmage of the spring Friday, aren’t worried about resting on their laurels. Because they’re fully aware that the past is in the past, and that every season has its own unique identity.
“Probably the most asked question since last June 26, especially getting past the summer, has been, ‘How do you put the championship behind you?’ And the truth of the matter is, it hasn't been that difficult, and it's pretty easy when you walk into the first team meeting, we have 40 players, and 20 of them weren't here last year,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “ … But when I look back at the fall, I think baseball was pretty normal.”
Ole Miss entered last year's media day session with veteran faces like Tim Elko, Justin Bench and Kevin Graham — not to mention Bianco — stating the goal was to make it back to the College World Series for the first time as a program since 2014. The Rebels had been heartbreakingly close in recent years but came up just short.
The 2022 Ole Miss team was highly-ranked to start the season, reached No. 1, skidded to 7-14 in SEC play and on the verge of missing the NCAA Tournament field completely before steadying the ship and going on a historic 10-1 postseason run culminating in the program’s first national championship.
That was seventh months ago. On Friday afternoon, it was clear the page had been turned.
“This team wants to win a national championship now, too,” star junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez said. “Last year’s team won that one. Now this year’s team wants to win the next one.”
The 2022 squad was veteran heavy, and that's a big reason why the Rebels were able to turn things around when they were at their worst. This year’s team, Bianco said, is a combination of old and new players alike. Among the headliners are Gonzalez, who is projected to be taken in the top-10 of the MLB Draft, and sophomore pitcher Hunter Elliott, who dazzled as a true freshman and became one of Ole Miss’ most reliable weekend starters by season’s end.
There are a lot of new faces on the 2023 Rebels, including highly-touted high school pitcher Grayson Saunier, former Northwestern slugger Anthony Calarco, a first baseman, former Tulane outfielder Ethan Groff, among others.
Among the fairly solidified spots are senior Peyton Chatagnier at second, Gonzalez at shortstop, junior Calvin Harris at catcher and juniors Kemp Alderman and T.J. McCants in the outfield. Junior Reagan Burford and senior Garrett Wood both have experience at multiple infield spots.
How the rotation and bullpen work themselves out has yet to be determined, Bianco said, though he did indulge the poorly-kept secret that Elliott is going to pitch on Friday nights. He also said Saunier “has put himself in a great position” to be in the starting rotation. Bianco also mentioned junior Jack Dougherty as a candidate for either the starting rotation or the bullpen.
Veterans like Chatagnier had previously entered the spring with the ultimate chip on their shoulders — getting to Omaha. The Rebels have been there and done that. But that’s no reason to not want to do it all over again.
Why not make the trip to Nebraska a regular thing?
“I really don’t think it’s any different, to be honest with you. It’s not something I’m content with, ‘OK we’re done, I’m good,’” Chatagnier said. “Obviously we were all very excited to go last year, but I was talking about somebody else the other day, I want it to be to where this is, it's the new normal, where we go to Omaha, we're a team that does that every year now. So, I hope we can do that.
“ … With the new guys, I think (about) it like, I want to do it for them as well, for the guys that haven’t experienced it. So, I’m excited. I can’t wait.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.