OXFORD – For just the second time ever, ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Oxford, this time for a primetime Saturday showdown between No. 12 Ole Miss (7-2 overall, 3-2 SEC) and No. 11 Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2).
And if Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin had his druthers, the esteemed guest picker would be the same one that came to The Grove back in 2014.
Kiffin was on the opposing sideline for that game, when No. 11 Ole Miss rallied to upset No. 3 Alabama 23-17 seven years ago. Kiffin was the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator at the time.
Music star Katy Perry was the guest picker for that game, and Kiffin wouldn’t mind her coming back this weekend to see if she can help history repeat itself for the Rebels.
“It’d be Katy Perry. That’s a no-brainer, if you read Twitter, read my Twitter,” Kiffin said. “I just like when things have worked before, you know, like when coaches come up with plays and they want to run a play, I say, ‘Well can you show me it being run before?’ Well, I’ve seen this script before, this movie, where Katy Perry shows up and Ole Miss wins. I was on the other side of it. It worked before, let’s do it again.”
Mingo eyes return
Junior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo hasn’t played since Sept. 25 against Tulane due to a leg injury. Kiffin told reporters Monday he expects Mingo to play again this season, which would be a huge boost for an Ole Miss receiving corps that is somewhat limping to the finish line.
Senior Dontario Drummond, the team’s leading receiver, missed last weekend’s game against Liberty. Senior Braylon Sanders did not play against LSU and did not catch a pass the following week at Auburn. He caught two passes for 64 yards against the Flames.
Prior to his injury, Mingo had 15 catches for 290 yards and three touchdowns in three games.
“I definitely think Mingo will be back. I don’t know when,” Kiffin said. “I kind of joked and said, ‘With where our injuries have been, we’ll be the most improved team in the world from our last game to the bowl game. He’ll be back by a bowl game, at least.”
Kickoff for Commodores announced
Kickoff for next Saturday’s Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt game at Vaught-Hemingway will kick off at 6:30 p.m. It will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Chance Campbell a proud brother
Senior linebacker Chance Campbell has been a star for the Rebels since transferring form Maryland, racking up a team-high 74 tackles in nine games to go along with six sacks. Another Campbell could be coming to campus next fall, as his younger brother Trace announced on Twitter that he had received a preferred walk-on spot at Ole Miss.
Trace is a 6-foot-4, 230 pound quarterback and tight end at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia.
“I’m super excited. He’s probably the hardest working guy I know. And I’m biased, because he’s my brother,” Chance said. “Like a lot of guys in the country (who) were affected by the COVID wave, so he didn’t really get a senior season. Now, add to the mix the position changes, he got a little nicked up earlier in his career in high school.
“It’s something he deserved, like he earned, and I’m really excited about it because I think that’d be pretty sweet to have the two of us here. It’d be a cool deal. I’m pumped.”
Campbell once again admitted he’s biased, but said his younger brother is ‘one of the most talented quarterbacks I’ve seen’ and that he’s seen a video of him throwing a football 60 yards.
“He’s going to play quarterback somewhere, and he’s going to do a d**n good job, and I’d love to see him be here,” Chance said.