OXFORD – Ole Miss sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez entered Sunday’s College World Series final game 0 for his last 12 at-bats. But as the almighty cliché goes, it’s not how you start; it’s how you finish.
And to say Gonzalez finished well would be doing the California native a disservice.
Locked in a scoreless game with Oklahoma, Gonzalez hit a solo home run to right-center field in the sixth inning off Sooners pitcher Cade Horton — who had been nearly untouchable up to that point. Following a two-run seventh inning from the Sooners, Gonzalez tied the game at two in the eighth, part of a three-run inning that propelled the Rebels to their first national championship in program history.
Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
Gonzalez’s teammates never doubted he was going to get the job done.
“I knew Gonzo was going to get a hit. I knew it the whole time,” senior first baseman Tim Elko said in the postgame press conference, flanked by Gonzalez to his side. “Nice, Gonzo.”
Gonzalez was named first-team All-SEC this season, but it wasn’t the easiest campaign. He had some tough stretches and, while his home runs and walks were up and his on base percentage was still a stellar .405, his batting average dipped 82 points from where it was his true freshman season.
But Gonzalez came through when it mattered, as was the case for a lot of his teammates in the last month.
“Kind of knew we were going to start the scoring, either in the eighth or the ninth. That's just how we are. We're going to put the pressure on. We're not just going to strike out the side and sit down. We're going to fight,” Gonzalez said. “And luckily I got a hit, and I finally got to help the team out this week. I'm just glad I got to help out. Then everyone else had great at-bats to get us those runs."
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said he actually pulled Gonzalez aside recently and told him to relax, that everything was going to be OK. He couldn’t have been more correct.
A combination of very tough pitching in College World Series matchups would make it hard on any hitter to have success. But Gonzalez is a “superstar,” Bianco said. And the biggest stars shine when they’re needed.
“Baseball is a tough game. Sometimes you don't have a good weekend or a good game,” Bianco said. “I grabbed him yesterday and told him, I said, ‘Take a deep breath, you're a superstar, you're going to be fine.’ … He's terrific, and we're glad he's on our team.”