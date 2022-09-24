djr-2022-09-25-sport-tulsa-ford-arp1

Tulsa running back Jordan Ford breaks free against Ole Miss in the first half Saturday as Rebels safety AJ Finley moves in.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

OXFORD — The pop quizzes are over, and eight-straight exams begin next week.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus