Lane Kiffin (Kentucky game 2022) (copy)

Lane Kiffin's new deal at Ole Miss makes him one of five coaches in the SEC to make at least $9 million annually.

 Thomas Graning/AP

OXFORD – Ole Miss didn’t win Thursday. It did win Saturday, but it was hard for many in the fan base to enjoy the magnitude of the victory.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you