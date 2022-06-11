HATTIESBURG – For Mitch Brent and Louis Holmes, Southern Miss baseball fans, the opponent is not important.
The Right Field Roost rocked with anticipation for the first pitch in the first all-Mississippi NCAA super regional Saturday, as the Golden Eagles and Ole Miss were each two wins away from a coveted spot in the Omaha field of eight for the College World Series.
Southern Miss has been there just once, that 2009 team commemorated with a life-size banner as fans enter Pete Taylor Park.
It shows former coach Corky Palmer, whose health only allows him to listen by radio these days, and a younger version of current coach Scott Berry.
The Golden Eagles are still two wins away after Ole Miss took advantage of a massive mid-game momentum shift to win 10-0 before a standing room only crowd on a bright 90-degree day.
It wasn’t exactly a situation where all eyes were on “Baseburg” as the locals like to call their town in the spring-time.
The game aired on ESPNU, which can be a challenge to find on your cable package. Without it only those web-savvy enough for live streaming could watch without a ticket.
There were lots of Mississippi eyes on this series though, a series that is still far from over.
Most of those Mississippi eyes know the Rebels have been one win away from Omaha many times before in the Mike Bianco Era.
If the ESPN execs are themselves savvy they’ll know that Bianco’s job security has been a hot topic among Ole Miss fans. That could be a talking point Sunday as Game 2 airs on ESPN2, and the Rebels try to break through.
What’s important to most Southern Miss fans is that their team won another conference championship in their final season in Conference USA, that they won 43 regular season games and showed further toughness by coming from the loser’s bracket in last week’s Hattiesburg Regional to beat LSU twice and secure this all-Mississippi super regional.
If Arizona had come to Baseburg, it wouldn’t have mattered.
“Baseball has been our most consistent athletic program at Southern Miss for a long, long time, close to 25 or 30 years. It’s the one we can hang our hat on. It’s the one we’re going to sell a lot of season tickets to every year,” said Brent, who grew up in Oak Grove and graduated from Southern Miss in 1984. “It’s the kind we need to expand stadiums for.”
Maybe expansion is on the agenda for Southern Miss athletics director Jeremy McClain, a Houlka native.
Saturday Southern Miss fans flooded Pete Taylor Park some two hours before when the big gates swung open, and the vehicles already lined up outside inched slowly amid the crowds to their parking spaces in the Roost.
Louis Holmes, a long-time Tupelo resident who grew up in Hattiesburg and graduated from Southern Miss, says the outfield experience here rivals those at Mississippi’s SEC entries.
“I’ve been to Swayze and have seen their right field. It seems to be a lot more students out there who are ready to throw up a beer for a home run. I’m seeing a lot more guys my age with families, and there are all kinds of people out here. This is great.”