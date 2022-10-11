OXFORD — On a college football Saturday with a much-anticipated pre-game handshake in the SEC and a memorable post-game handshake in the SWAC, the Ole Miss and Vanderbilt coaches were not expected to supply a lot of drama.
But they did, because sometimes, in the heat of the moment, plans change.
The looming mid-field exchange between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was on everyone’s radar after their venomous exchange in the off-season.
In Montgomery, Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr., angrily walked away from Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and what Robinson, citing disrespect from Sanders, later termed the “Obama Bro Hug.”
Through Vanderbilt’s meager modern-day history, it’s often managed to jump up and take a game from Ole Miss – though not since Lane Kiffin has been the Rebels’ coach.
It’s also not uncommon for Ole Miss wins to be one-sided affairs with short, uneventful post-game meetings between the coaches.
This one was different since the Rebels, ahead by 17 at the Vanderbilt 1, powered through a final touchdown to crack the 50-point mark with 18 seconds left.
A couple of gambling stories noted that Kiffin also allowed the Rebels to power past the point spread.
So, Kiffin ran up the score, but was he justified in trying to reward a hard-working scout team running back?
Monday at his regular presser, he had buyer’s remorse.
“Matt Jones has been our service team player of the week like four weeks in a row, so we moved him up and brought him on the trip,” Kiffin said. “I kind of got caught up in that, but I didn’t really like how I felt. Sometimes things happen in the heat of the game, and you really don’t feel great about it.”
No doubt Jones, a redshirt freshman walk-on from Jackson Prep, felt great about it.
It made his day, maybe his year.
The Rebels’ final possession began at the Vanderbilt 44 with 4 minutes, 1 second left — too much time to start kneeling.
There were other factors in play too, like Jonathan Mingo needing 1 yard to set the school’s single-game receiving yardage record.
Vanderbilt had not quit playing hard, a testament to Lea. The Commodores had driven 74 yards for a touchdown on their previous possession.
Nine times out of ten, the right call in that situation is to take a knee.
SEC Network commentators Drew Carter and Matt Stinchcomb questioned Kiffin’s decision to give Jones a shot at the end zone.
I don’t fault Kiffin for looking out for his players here. Guys work hard and finally get on the field only to find that their plays don’t matter. Is that going to motivate them to continue working hard?
Lea hasn’t publicly criticized Kiffin and did not appear to be angry in his actions at the handshake. Kiffin put an arm around Lea and walked a few steps to explain his “heat of the moment.” The conversation continued, and Lea responded with an arm around Kiffin.
“I probably should have taken a knee there, and I told him that,” Kiffin said.
Does Matt Jones get a vote?
