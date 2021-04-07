OXFORD – Spring football is a time to prepare young talent to make an impact when the games begin in the fall.
Development on the offensive line is a challenge for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin right now. With the number of players out injured it’s been hard to put two offensive lines together.
Kiffin doesn’t mention specifics, and the injuries aren’t believed to be serious.
But they do make it difficult to judge who might help in the fall and who needs a little more coaching up.
“We only had 10 linemen I think today total, scholarship and walk-ons,” Kiffin said Tuesday in a Zoom call with local media. “It’s hard to feel good about depth when you don’t have any numbers out there.”
There was not much substitution along the offensive line in 2020. Some of that had to do with the style of offense, a quick tempo that by design seeks to limit substitution.
Another reason was offensive line coach Randy Clements was working to develop more players he felt were game-ready.
Ole Miss returns four offensive line starters with the only vacancy at right tackle.
Playing hard at the ends of games wasn’t always easy last year.
“It was tough at first. It’s a mental mindset you’ve got to have to push through it. Going so fast with the tempo, you get tired, but you know the defense is tired at the same time,” said sophomore Caleb Warren, who overcame an early hand injury to start the last eight games at left guard.
Nick Broeker at left tackle, Ben Brown at center and Jeremy James join Warren as returning starters.
So far this spring James has moved from right guard to right tackle, and redshirt freshman Eli Acker has moved into the right guard spot.
Those starters blocked for an offense that led the SEC in rushing and finished third – No. 7 nationally – in passing. The group is confident.
“If we get somebody to step up with our four returning starters we can take over games I feel like,” Warren said.
Behind the starters there will be players who have been in the program for a while.
Third-year sophomore Reece McIntyre started two games last year and played in seven others.
A handful of veterans appeared in all 10 games last year, but most of that work was done on special teams.
Redshirt freshman Cedric Melton (6-5, 310) has gotten some spring mention.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve got some guys injured. We’re just trying to make things work,” Warren said.