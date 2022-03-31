OXFORD — There came a point when, if he’s being perfectly honest, Jaxson Dart had to just stop looking at his phone. It was all a little too much.
Dart, the newest addition to Ole Miss’ quarterback room, didn’t see a ton of recruiting hype for most of his high school career in Utah. He rose up the rankings as a senior, though, and wound up at USC, where he played in six games as a true freshman in 2021.
But following a coaching change, Dart felt it was in his best interests to resume his college career elsewhere. And within a few minutes of his successful entry into the transfer portal in December, Dart had plenty of suitors.
It was a whole new world.
“Literally the second I got the email that I was going into the portal, I felt like I couldn’t even look at my phone. I just needed, like, space,” Dart told reporters Thursday. “You kind of have the select few that you’re really looking at. But like, right when I got in, that was something that I would have never thought would have happened.”
Despite Dart throwing for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns as a true freshman, the Trojans struggled in 2021, limping to a 4-8 record that necessitated a coaching overhaul. Dart initially saw time at USC because of an injury to incumbent Kedon Slovis but got hurt himself against Washington State. Dart returned about a month and a half after knee surgery and went back and forth with Slovis, though Dart started the final three games.
It was not a no-brainer for him to leave Los Angeles. And he admits the last few months have been rather insane.
“I keep on reflecting on it, and if you would have told me that my first year of college would have turned out this way, I would have told you you’re crazy,” Dart said. “It’s been quite a whirlwind.”
Dart opted for a new program and sought stability, given that he wasn’t just going for one year like some transfers — this was potentially a three-year decision. And it was solely a football-based decision, Dart said.
In an era of NIL and massive financial deals for players before ever stepping on campus, Dart's focus has always been about what happens on the field.
“I’m not a kid who looks for stuff like that. I’m a football player. I want to play football. And I feel like, if I can play good on the field, that stuff will come," Dart said. “I committed to a school to play football. And that’s my whole focus.”
Dart didn’t grow up watching a ton of SEC football given the region of the country he was raised in, but when it came time to transfer, he knew he wanted to face the best of the best. And not just because it would help him for the next level.
In the SEC, Dart explained, it isn’t all about talent; it’s truly about matching wits. And there’s something irresistible about that.
The Ole Miss offense is "electric" and "quarterback-friendly" Dart said, and the opportunity to play for a program that is back in the forefront of college football was a perfect fit.
“There’s some games and some conferences where you can just have better athletes than another team, and you can just outplay them because you have better athletes. This is more about scheme, you have to schematically beat them,” Dart said. “And you have to be smarter than them, because they have just as good players as you do. So that was another reason I chose to come to the SEC.”
Dart again finds himself in a quarterback competition, as he will battle sophomore Luke Altmyer and junior Kinkead Dent throughout the offseason for the right to start. Dart entered USC with another four-star recruit (Miller Moss) and battled Slovis throughout last season. This is nothing novel for him.
“It’s competition," Dart said. "It brings the best out of both of (Altmyer and me), to push us, and help us become better players.”
Dart admits Oxford is a lot different than Los Angeles, and that isn’t a bad thing. There’s something to be said about a lack of distractions and, above that, how much people care about their Rebels.
He remembered being on a visit to Ole Miss, going to dinner and having a handful of people come up and say hello, long before he was anywhere close to making a decision about his future.
When he was in the process of choosing his next school, Dart stayed in contact with Matt Corral. Corral, a likely first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, took somewhat of a similar path to Mississippi — Corral is from Southern California. If there’s anyone who could break down the differences between the West Coast and The South, it was Corral.
Corral gave Dart the biggest possible seal of approval.
“Me and Matt were in contact a lot when I was trying to decide between schools,” Dart said. “Me and Matt had a lot of conversations. And I think that I can say with confidence that he likes The South more than the West Coast. And he had nothing but really good things to say about Mississippi.”