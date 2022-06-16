Ole Miss relief pitcher Will Kline celebrates the last out in in the the Rebels' 9-3 win over Vanderbilt in the 2006 SEC championship game. The Tupelo native was a member of three super regional teams while in Oxford.
Will Kline, right, looks on as Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco, left, relays his pitching calls during a 2006 game against Southern Miss. Intangibles have been a key for this Omaha-bound version of the Rebels, Kline says.
He never made it Omaha as a player.
“Being an alumni you’re just proud of the program, proud to wear Ole Miss baseball across your chest,” he said. “For years we’ve seen Mississippi State have success and get to Omaha. For it to be our turn finally, your chest is out. You’re just so proud.”
Kline last pitched for the Rebels in the Tempe Super Regional against Arizona State in 2007.
That same spring he was drafted by Tampa Bay with the first pick in the second round.
The Rebels reached the College World Series in 2014 and will be back in the field on Saturday night at 6 when they take on SEC rival Auburn.
Shoulder problems limited Kline to a brief minor league career. He and his family live in Tupelo.
Kline had a 127 career strikeouts at Ole Miss, second on the all-time list in 2007.
Tupelo resident Guy Mitchell shares Kline’s enthusiasm.
Mitchell followed the Rebels to Hattiesburg for a super regional sweep of Southern Miss.
“Our pitching was outstanding, our defense was outstanding,” Mitchell said. “When Hunter Elliott didn’t allow them a run, and we didn’t allow them a single run for two games … It was fantastic. You couldn’t ask for more.”
Mitchell is hopeful a second Omaha trip in eight years solidifies coach Mike Bianco’s future in Oxford.
Bianco’s future was in doubt when Ole Miss was 7-14 in SEC play with just nine conference games remaining.
“It means a great deal for me because I know how much it means to the Bianco family. Our grandkids and their kids are good friends,” he said. “I know how much it means to him and the whole family to be in Oxford. I hope he says for a long time, and this will sure help out.”
There have been Bianco teams with better batting averages and more pitching depth that didn’t make it to Omaha.
Sometimes the intangibles have to come into play to get a team over the hump, Kline said.
“Luck, a couple of breaks, confidence and some talent, and all of a sudden you’ve got a recipe for success,” he said. “This team is obviously peaking at the right time. Back to back shutouts in a super regional? C’mon, if the other team can’t score they can’t beat you.”