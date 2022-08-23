Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
OXFORD — It took all of a couple days for Tywone Malone to "flip the switch.”
The Ole Miss sophomore defensive lineman came to the Rebels as a highly-touted recruit from New Jersey, ranking as the No. 63 prospect in the entire 2021 class, according to 247Sports. He was limited last season as a freshman due to a knee injury he sustained during his senior season of high school and finished with one sack in one game played against Austin Peay.
Adding to Malone’s intrigue is the fact he is a dual-sport athlete, playing first base for the national championship-winning Rebels. Malone played in seven games for Ole Miss and logged four hits; two of them were home runs, including one that capped off a run-rule victory over VCU. Baseball season runs well into the spring, however, and Malone wasn’t able to participate consistently in spring football.
After a quick trip home following the conclusion of the baseball season for a “mental break”, Malone went from slugging mode to sacking mode. It’s the type of switch he’s been making as long as he’s been playing either sport.
“I’ve been doing it my whole life, so it’s pretty easy,” Malone said. “But just actually playing it and just getting out there with the guys, it is hard at first. But you just have to dig deep and keep going.”
Malone said he has been working on the interior and exterior of the defensive line this fall. He is part of a defensive line group that got deeper in the offseason with the additions of former Georgia Tech defensive end Jared Ivey and former Auburn defensive tackle J.J. Pegues. The unit also returns junior defensive end Cedric Johnson, senior defensive tackle K.D. Hill, junior defensive tackles Isaiah Iton and Jamond Gordon and senior defensive end Tavius Robinson, among others.
Malone said he isn’t sure where he stands in the rotation right now but is aware that, with the depth the group has, there will be plenty of rotating throughout a given game. The biggest thing he said he worked on in the offseason was his pass rushing repertoire.
“That was something big I wanted to work on this summer,” Malone said. “My running defense, that’s always been my biggest strong suit, so I’ve just been working on my pass rush.”
