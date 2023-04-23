OXFORD — A three-game series at Swayze Field against No. 1 LSU seemed to be a perfect microcosm of an Ole Miss season that has gone anything other than according to plan.
With two strikes and two outs in the ninth inning and trailing 6-4, Tigers pinch-hitter Hayden Travinski hit a game-winning three-run home run to put LSU ahead for good in a 7-6 win, finishing off a series sweep at Swayze Field.
Freshman Judd Utermark hit a go-ahead two-run home run for the Rebels in the seventh, which followed a game-tying solo shot from Kemp Alderman in the seventh.
It’s been gut punch after gut punch for the Rebels (21-19, 3-15 SEC) of late; they were walked off last weekend in Starkville in Game 2 and were victims of a late go-ahead home run in Game 3.
After dropping the first two games against the Tigers, Ole Miss appeared to have salvaged the series finale with Utermark and Alderman’s clutch hitting and a solid pitching performance from freshman starter J.T. Quinn and the bullpen. But as has been the case for much of this season, the defending national champions were unable to make magic happen when it was needed most.
“It sucks. It just kind of rips your heart out. We’re up in the ninth inning, and it’s just not good enough,” Quinn said. “It’s just frustrating.”
The first three batters of the game got hits off Quinn — including a scoring single from LSU (32-7, 12-5) star Dylan Crews — but the freshman rebounded to strike out the next three Tigers.
The Rebels returned the favor in the bottom of the inning, with the first two batters reaching with singles. Junior catcher Calvin Harris tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Freshman designated hitter Will Furniss gave the Rebels the lead with an RBI single in the second.
The Tigers loaded the bases in the third and scored a pair of runs to retake the lead, though sophomore leftfielder John Kramer limited the damage by throwing a runner out at home. Quinn pitched into the fifth but was replaced by freshman Sam Tookoian with one out. Quinn finished with four earned runs, eight strikeouts and two walks over 106 pitches.
Harris led off the sixth with a double and was driven in with a double from senior first baseman Anthony Calarco, cutting the LSU lead to one. Alderman tied the game at four with two outs in the seventh with his opposite-field shot, his team-leading 17th longball of the season.
Utermark — who entered the game as a pinch hitter for Furniss in the sixth — took the first pitch he saw deep into LSU’s bullpen to put the Rebels back on-top.
Down to the very last strike, Travinski hit a ball off senior Mitch Murrell to nearly the same spot Utermark hit his with a pair of runners on. The Rebels got a runner to second in the bottom of the inning, and junior third baseman Ethan Lege hit a ball that the Tigers’ left fielder caught right in front of the wall.
The Rebels have the worst record in the SEC.
“You do the best you can. And days like this obviously, it’s really hard. … We talk about it often, to be able to get up the next day and compete. And we talked a little bit about last year, what last year’s team was able to do. We talk about leadership, and it was guys showing up every single day and being very consistent even when it was really bad. And we probably didn’t know that, when we were going through it.
“ … They continue to show up, they continue to pull for one another. And that’s all you can ask.”
The Rebels face Mississippi State at Pearl’s Trustmark Park on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
