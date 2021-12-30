NEW ORLEANS — The way Matt Corral sees it, he and Jeff Lebby were really sort of in the same boat the last month. And, in that regard, their respective decisions make an awful lot of sense.
Corral, Ole Miss’ redshirt junior quarterback, will play his final game as a Rebel in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. He will lead No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2 overall, 6-2 SEC) into battle one last time, taking on No. 7 Baylor (11-2 overall, 7-2 Big 12). He is headed to the NFL in the spring, widely projected to be a first-round selection.
It will also be the last time Lebby leads the Rebels’ offense. Lebby has served as Ole Miss’ offensive coordinator both years under Lane Kiffin after previously holding the same role at UCF in 2019. He has taken the offensive coordinator job at Oklahoma under new head coach Brent Venables. Lebby graduated from Oklahoma in 2007.
The Rebels have had a top-20 scoring offense both seasons under Lebby, averaging 39.2 and 35.9 points per game in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Over that span, Corral has 64 total touchdowns (49 passing) and finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting this year. Corral will leave Oxford third all-time in total offense, third in passing yards and second or third in touchdown passes (he currently trails Bo Wallace by five for second place).
While Corral could have opted out of the bowl like many other college superstars have this postseason, he never really gave it a second thought, committing to a bowl immediately after the Egg Bowl. And though Lebby could have packed his bags and focused solely on his future with the Sooners, he wanted to see the 2021 Ole Miss season to its conclusion.
There is a bond between Corral, Lebby, and the entire team that will last longer than any football career.
And that is precisely why offensive coordinator and quarterback wanted to give it one last ride.
“That’s a relationship I’ll have for the rest of my life. And me and him both know that. And most of these moments that I’ve had at Ole Miss, most of them are going to be with Jeff Lebby and Coach Kiffin and this team that we have right now. I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Corral said. “Coach Lebby saying that is the same reason of you guys asking me the question of opting out. That’s kind of how I felt, with my team.”
Lebby admits the last few weeks have been quite the juggling act — between National Signing Day with the Sooners and preparing for a game with his soon-to-be former employer, it’s been a whirlwind. But it’s one that he will gladly embark upon.
“I wanted to be here for Matt, I wanted to be here for all of these guys, to be able to go finish this thing the right way,” Lebby said. “Just a great opportunity for us to be able to go win 11 games for the first time in the history of the school, you know, and that matters. So, it mattered to me to be here for them.”
Corral has not given much thought to what his last college game means, to himself or to his enduring Ole Miss legacy. He said he was asked about it shortly before joining reporters on a Zoom call Thursday afternoon, and that it was the first time he really gave it credence.
“(I didn’t give it any thought) until about 30 seconds ago when I was just asked that question, and my mind’s racing right now. So, I don’t really have an answer for you,” Corral said with a laugh. “It hasn’t really registered, because I haven’t put any thought into it. But I’m sure, when that clock hits zero, I’ll feel it.”
Lebby, however, had more than enough words to describe his quarterback. It had nothing to do with his gaudy statistics or his ascent to the top of NFL Draft boards.
No, what Lebby wanted people to know most about Corral was that he has heart.
“I think that the thing he's got going for and more than anything is he's an inspiring guy. And the way he puts it on the line for his teammates, and his university every Saturday is unlike anything out there in the country,” Lebby said. “Dang proud to coach, proud of him, proud for him. And I think the most exciting part, man, is he’s just getting started.”