OXFORD — Given where he was almost exactly one year ago, Ole Miss junior wide receiver Dayton Wade is enjoying this moment.
Wade transferred from Western Kentucky last spring after two-plus seasons with the Hilltoppers that saw him catch 22 passes for 190 yards. He played in the first three games of 2021 but did not catch a pass, according to the Bowling Green Daily News, entered the transfer portal in October of 2021 and went home to Atlanta to take classes online. He watched other teams playing out their seasons as he remained uncertain what his own future held.
Fast forward to last weekend against Auburn, and Wade caught the first touchdown of his collegiate career — a 35-yard strike from sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart — which headlined a 44-yard receiving, 63-yard rushing effort that helped the No. 7 Rebels (7-0, 3-0 SEC) snap a six-game losing streak against the Tigers.
“He’s been hurt some, and so he’s always made plays in practice and the few times he’s gotten in there,” head coach Lane Kiffin said. “We always say we’re a lot better when we can rotate guys in and not wear our receivers out. And so he stepped up, much like Jordan Watkins has earlier in the year, and made plays.”
It’s been quite the ride for Wade, who you will almost certainly see grinning from ear-to-ear on most occasions. And he’s had even more reason to smile recently.
“Around this time last year, I’m at home (wondering), ‘Where (am I going to) go? What (am I going to) do? How (is) this (going to) be? How this (going to) turn out?’ I’m just watching everybody play,” Wade said. “It’s definitely surreal, because I did not see this.”
Upon entering the transfer portal, Wade said he was committed to a school that later rescinded its offer. That was a tough moment, he said. Wade said he legitimately had moments where he wasn’t sure if his football career was going to continue. But his older brother reassured him things were going to work out.
“He looked at me like I was crazy, like, ‘What are you talking about? You’re going to play again. You just have to stay down, stay loyal, trust God, all of the above,’” Wade said. “And that’s what I did.”
Wade has previously spoken about his relationship with former Ole Miss wide receiver Jahcour Pearson who, like him, started his career at Western Kentucky before transferring to the Rebels as a walk-on. Wade, too, walked on with Ole Miss, and has reaped the benefits in the same way his friend did. Wade has caught seven passes for 112 yards and a touchdown this season.
Wade went into intricate detail on the aforementioned scoring play and his big day in general versus Auburn as only Wade can — with a magnetic charisma that keeps all listeners glued at full attention from the moment he starts recounting the tale.
With it being an early game, Wade said he was “lowkey like Garfield” Saturday morning but was energized knowing Pearson was in town to watch the game. Pearson played his final college season with Ole Miss and finished as the Rebels’ third-leading receiver in 2021.
Somewhat fittingly, Pearson’s best game at Ole Miss came against Auburn last October, where he caught seven passes for 135 yards.
“He had a great game against them last year," Wade said. "So what I’m thinking in my head, ‘My boy done went off, I have to go off too.’”
And go off Wade did. He was a threat as a runner on sweep plays, which included a 36-yard run from the Rebels’ 6-yard line. The first touchdown of his college career was a beauty, though he admits he wasn’t sure how to celebrate.
“I didn’t even realize it happened. Like, I had two plays back to back, we’re just a fast-tempo team, so I was just aligning, going with the play call. So, I run a route and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m naked. Like, I’m buck naked,’” Wade said with a laugh. “I locked eyes with Jaxson, and then he threw it, and I’m like, ‘Ok, OK.’ … I’m like ‘Oh, I just scored.’ I was (going) to celebrate, I was like, ‘No, (I’m not) trying to get (a) flag.’”
Pearson and Wade have, of course, chatted since the game. And, in yet another stroke of fate, Pearson pulled up a picture of him making a similar catch against the same Auburn defender Wade caught his touchdown against.
It doesn’t get more perfect than that.
“He showed me a picture, the dude I caught a touchdown on, he got a picture basically with dude, same person, in trail mode … Same everything,” Wade said. “… (Pearson) was definitely excited for me because he’s seen it from the ground up. He’s seen the work, everything. He was really staying with me. We’re real tight.”
