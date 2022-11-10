It’s impossible to keep Jonathan Mingo down for long

OXFORD — The last year has not been the easiest of Jonathan Mingo’s life.
But as he always does, Mingo has approached every day's peaks and valleys with a smile on his face and a determination to make the best of it.
After two years of patiently waiting behind veteran wide receivers like Elijah Moore, the Ole Miss senior entered the 2021 season as a candidate to break out in a big way. A consensus four-star recruit coming out of Brandon High School, Mingo has always looked the part of a potential star. And, in the early parts of last season, that promise was starting to be fulfilled.
Through the first three games of the season, Mingo had 15 catches for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He was beating teams deep with his speed and body control, scoring two touchdowns of 40 yards.
But then his last snap against Tulane happened.
Mingo said he felt a bit of pain in his left foot — only about a one or a two in his personal threshold, he notes — during the Rebels’ 61-21 win over the Green Wave on Sept. 18, 2021. The Rebels were heading into the bye week before a premier matchup at top-ranked Alabama, so a bit of time off was probably all he needed.
Mingo received treatment early during game week. He was ecstatic about playing Alabama. But when he made a cut while running a route in practice, he felt a pop. It was a stress fracture.
Mingo never got his chance to play against the Crimson Tide in 2021, as he missed the next seven games of the season before returning to action against Vanderbilt in November. Mingo was not quite the same, though, catching just seven passes for 56 yards.
On his 21st birthday in April, Mingo underwent a second foot surgery, as the injury was not healing quite the way it needed to. He was unable to walk on it for about eight weeks, he said.
Under most circumstances, it would be easy to imagine Mingo being angry or frustrated. He vented for a bit, his uncle Duston Walker said. But after a short phone call to talk it out, Mingo moved on. Because that’s what he always does.
“Probably a big (part of it) is my mom always speaking positivity into me,” Mingo said. “Because sometimes, when I’d be down on myself or something’s bugging me … she always tried to take a look at the positive of each thing. Just to have faith that everything will work its way out.”
Mingo has bounced back from disappointment in a big way, ranking second in the SEC with 664 receiving yards. He set the Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) single-game receiving record against Vanderbilt with 247 yards, breaking Moore’s record from 2020 against those same Commodores. He was added to the Biletnikoff Award watchlist earlier this month and has been the No. 11 Rebels’ most dependable receiver as the Ole Miss offense underwent a transfer-infused makeover in the offseason.
To those who know him best, Mingo has earned the right to thrive the way he has, because he never once pouted or chose a woe-is-me mentality. All he wants is for teammates to thrive and will do whatever it takes for that to happen, regardless of how it impacts his personal accolades.
“Jonathan is a very humble, loving, encouraging, motivating individual who doesn't always just look out for him,” his mother, Tonja, said. “He’s wanting to have a huge breakout season … But at the same time, he’s hoping that his other teammates, especially those that are playing their last year in college, that they have a great season as well. He doesn’t want to just take it all in for himself.”
***
Mingo comes off as reserved upon first encounter and, to those who don’t know him well, a bit shy. But trust his family when they tell you that if he has something he needs to talk about, he will be heard.
Mingo grew up in Brandon, located about 15 miles outside of Jackson. Family has always been important, as has faith — if you lived in Tonja’s household, you were going to church, she said with a laugh.
Jonathan grew up with an older half-brother, Davion Johnson, who is 11 years his senior and is Tonja’s other child. He is extremely close with his father, John Mingo, who played football at Jackson State, and Walker — Tonja’s brother. Though, if you ask Walker, he’ll break it down pretty simply: Jonathan is a mama’s boy in the best possible way.
“(The men in the family) have extremely close relationships with their mom, and they are protectors,” Walker said. “I think she is the glue to our family … she keeps everything together. She keeps me, my father, my brother, Davion and Jonathan all in line. She’s our moral compass.”
Before every home game, Jonathan finds Tonja during the Walk of Champions and gives her a hug and a kiss. And, after the game ends, regardless of the result, the family can’t get on the road back home until Jonathan has seen Tonja.
“I’m a mama’s boy,” Mingo said with a grin. “That’s, like, my best friend.”
Jonathan has always been fairly mild-mannered and methodical, Davion said; he wants to think things through. But it would be a mistake to confuse that reserved state for a lack of competitive fire. Because there is no mistaking Mingo wants it — whatever “it” may be at that moment — more than anyone.
If it’s video games, Jonathan will be great at it (he’s an excellent Madden player, Davion notes). If he’s told he can’t do something, he will test those odds; an expected recovery date is largely a suggestion.
Mingo grew up playing soccer (“Soccer was everybody’s first sport,” he notes) and baseball and didn’t start playing football seriously until he was in middle school; he was actually a quarterback in the fourth grade.
Mingo was very good — not much of a surprise, in hindsight — and made the bold proclamation to his brother that he wanted to play professionally. It wasn’t a question so much as a declaration.
Johnson was honest: he was already behind. It was going to take effort outside of what was required if he was going to make up all that ground. So, when he got to high school, Jonathan started doing his pushups and sit-ups. He lived in the weight room.
Walker said Jonathan would call up his quarterback at Brandon High, Will Rogers — now the starting quarterback at Mississippi State — and would ask his quarterback directly: Do you feel like being great today?
The two worked out together every Sunday during the season starting after Jonathan’s sophomore season and every day in the summers and winters, Jonathan said.
“I always told Jonathan, 'I’m not going to want it for you,” Walker said. “'Now, we’ll provide everything you need to reach the goals, but I’m not going to call you at 5:30 in the morning to go work out. You have to want it for yourself.' And he wanted it for himself at the very beginning.”
***
He doesn’t think about it much at this point, but yes, Mingo can still sometimes feel the plate in his left foot. It just kind of is what it is.
Mingo couldn’t start walking after his second surgery until June. He also happened to live on a non-first floor residence – quite the hindrance for someone on crutches. He couldn’t carry anything. The recovery process was frustrating, and there were moments Mingo admits he wondered if his foot was ever going to feel the way it did before.
But he had reassurance at every turn.
“You play (sports) long enough, injuries are going to happen,” Jonathan’s father, John, said. “And when it happens, just try to get well, and come back and do the best you can, and be stronger than before when you come back.”
When he was in high school and had an off night, Tonja told him to remember the good things that happened despite disappointment. No one was injured. He wasn’t injured. His teammates had great games. Things weren’t as bad as they seemed.
It’s a faith-based perspective that was ingrained in him as a child and has only grown stronger.
“Everybody encouraged me. Everybody played a role. Mom, Dad, my brother, my uncle. Everybody plays an important role,” Mingo said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be here.”
Mingo still attends his family’s church virtually, Tonja said, and is known to share daily scripture with friends. He is also active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, his mother said.
“It was the same mentality that he always has: God’s going to work everything out,” Tonja said. “… I’ve heard him say things like that over the years, playing different sports or whatever. And sometimes even when I had doubt, I would gain a little more faith from him because of his level of faith.”
Jonathan was upset for a bit, talked it out with his uncle on the phone for a few minutes, and by the end of the call, his focus had changed.
It was no longer about how unfortunate the situation was. It was now about what he could do to personally get better over the timeframe and, just as key, how he could help his teammates, even if it was just him standing on the sidelines with a boot on, giving fellow receivers pointers.
There came a point when Jonathan realized that the situation was out of his hands. And there was something liberating about that.
“Life never has, and never will be fair, and no one cares about your hurt feelings,” Walker said. “And once you put that past you and understand those two things, (you’re better for it).
“I think he’s kind of like an old soul in that way. He knows already that there’s nothing you can do about some things, because life is what it is. And you just have to keep pushing. And he does.”
***
There’s a very specific moment ingrained in Tyler Peterson’s head when he reminisces about Jonathan’s high school days. It wasn’t a game-winning catch or a highlight-reel, one-handed grab in traffic.
He thinks back to a block, of all things.
Peterson was Jonathan’s head coach at Brandon. His quarterback, in a somewhat ironic twist of fate, was Rogers. The Bulldogs went 13-2 in 2018, falling to a John Rhys Plumlee-led Oak Grove team in the 6A title game. Jonathan caught 77 passes for 1,451 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior and blossomed into a huge prospect despite his late start to football.
One game during his senior campaign, Mingo caught a screen pass and was tackled prematurely due to a missed block by a fellow receiver. Mingo came back to the sideline and approached Peterson. Was he angry at the missed opportunity? Frustrated his teammate couldn’t come through?
No, Jonathan told Peterson he wanted to be the blocker on the play next time. They ran the exact same play, just switching Jonathan and the other receiver. His block sprung the receiver free for a touchdown.
There was no need for more stats, Jonathan said causally. He was already committed to Ole Miss. College is expensive, he notes — why not give a teammate a chance to be seen and earn his way toward something better?
“I want everyone around me to succeed,” Jonathan said.
“(I) can’t say that that’s ever happened (before), and I don’t know that it ever will again,” Peterson said of the play. “That’s just, that’s typical Jonathan.”
Fast forward a few years, and the game after he set the single-game receiving record at Vanderbilt, Jonathan did not catch a single pass in a win over Auburn. Was he mad? Of course not. He was excited with how well he was blocking.
“Mingo doesn’t have a catch in the game after a record-setting day … (and he’s) talking about how well he’s doing on the crack blocks and how many rushing yards we have,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “And so, that’s really cool, when you have unselfish people like that.”
By nature, Jonathan is an encourager. His mother can attest to this personally; her youngest son has been one of the biggest motivators in her reaching her fitness goals and eating right. Tonja calls his ability to naturally motivate “one of his gifts.” He cares about people and wants to help them.
“I was taught and raised the same way. And so, that’s why … (we’re) passing on the history of doing the right thing, and look out for people the best that you can,” John Mingo said. “That way, you may leave an impression on somebody else’s life.“
***
Johnson has missed just one of Jonathan’s games this season. Unfortunately, it happened to be the one where little brother made history. But you can be sure Johnson found a way to watch the magic happen.
Jonathan’s nine-catch, 247-yard, two touchdown performance was, by yardage, the best game by a receiver in Ole Miss’ storied history. Johnson was on the coast, he said, watching the game with some family at an Applebee’s. He was wearing a hoodie with his brother’s name on it.
As his brother’s receptions began to stack up, Johnson grew louder and louder as he watched the television. It got to the point where a server approached him and asked him his particular reason for being loud. Did he know somebody?
“That’s my brother!” Johnson said proudly.
Jonathan’s success means something to a lot of people – not because he’s turned himself into a likely NFL draftee next spring, but because he wanted it and worked for it.
“It’s really been truly amazing to see where he’s actually come from, as far as him being just my little brother to actually where he is right now,” Johnson said. “Just to see that all that hard work and dedication that he put in throughout high school, just growing up … It just seems like everything has happened so fast. It’s really a blessing to see. It’s crazy. It’s crazy.”
In typical fashion, when asked about that historic performance, Jonathan didn’t talk at all about the record. He thought about how his Snapchat’s memory function reminded him that, almost a year ago to the day, was when he had his first surgery on his foot.
As the Alabama game approaches, Mingo again finds himself introspective. More than anything, he’s grateful.
“Every catch, every yard,” he said. “Just blessed to be out there again.”
As good of a football player as he has become, his skill and ability was never the first thing anyone interviewed for this story mentioned. It was in there, to be sure, but it came after a few non-sports related adjectives.
Humble. Kind. Mature. Thoughtful. Deserving. Resilient.
“No matter how good of a player he is, he's probably an even better person. A man that’s humble and well-mannered. … He’s a heck of a player. But if you met him off the field and didn't know who he was, he would impress you just as much, if not more.”
Jonathan is one of the best receivers in the SEC, but that’s not what matters to most people who know him. They’re far more proud of the type of man he is. Being a great person and great football player are not mutually exclusive.
“I just try to be a good person in everything I do,” Mingo said. “That’s what God wants us to do. Just trying to be a good person, because it’s more than football.
“You don’t want to be remembered as just a football player. You want to be remembered as a good person. Because you can’t take football to the grave with you.”
