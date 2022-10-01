OXFORD — Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart got his first taste of life in the SEC Saturday in a massive homecoming matchup against No. 7 Kentucky. The USC transfer helped lead the No. 14 Rebels to a wild 22-19 victory over the Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in front of 64,828 fans that didn’t leave their seats once the action got going.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal.

