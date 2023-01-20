It was just one win, and it doesn’t ensure anything going forward.
But notching the first SEC victory of the season — and snapping a six-game losing streak overall — felt pretty good on a lot of levels for Ole Miss.
The Rebels (9-9, 1-5 SEC) had fought and clawed during their six-game skid, coming close on several occasions with nothing to show for it. That finally changed Tuesday in a 70-58 win at South Carolina, which marked the Rebels’ first win in exactly a month.
Junior guard Matthew Murrell led the offensive charge, finishing with 23 points on 8 of 15 from the field. The Rebels entered the game averaging less than six 3-pointers per game but hit 10 against the Gamecocks.
“It wasn’t just this jubilant locker room, but I think they were just proud to get the first win. We all were,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “You guys have seen all the games, you knew how close we’ve been, and we didn’t get them done. … I think they felt really good about the toughness that they had. Any time you win a game on the road in our league, or any of these kind of leagues, it’s a really good feeling.”
The Rebels led by 10 at halftime but got a bit of a scare a few minutes into the second half, as South Carolina cut the lead down to three. But the Rebels outscored the Gamecocks 13-2 over the next five minutes and didn’t take their foot off the gas until the final buzzer sounded.
Ole Miss doesn’t have much time to bask in its victory, though, as the Rebels play at Arkansas No. 25 Saturday. Tipoff is 11 a.m.
“It’s big. It’s a big confidence booster. We started off pretty slow but got our last win against South Carolina,” junior forward Jaemyn Brakefield said. “… Now we’re building towards Arkansas, and that helped us confidence-wise. But we know we’re prepared for them … we know they’re a tough opponent, and we’re going to go there and give it all we got.”
The Razorbacks (12-6, 1-5) are coming off a 3-point loss at Missouri but have made it to the Elite Eight each of the last two seasons. Bud Walton Arena is one of the better homecourt advantages in college basketball, with a capacity of more than 19,000 that is generally filled up.
Getting the first SEC win was huge, but getting it on the road might help given what the Rebels are about to experience in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
“We know it’s going to be a good crowd out there, good showing. And we’re going to try to put on a show,” Brakefield said. “Obviously, it’d be a great win for us and just continue to build that confidence.”
