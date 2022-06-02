The more things change, the more they stay the same. Look no further than the NCAA baseball tournament's Coral Gables Regional.
No. 3 seed Ole Miss (32-22) faces No. 2 seed Arizona (37-23) today in a rematch of last year’s Tucson Super Regional. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU and will start 55 minutes after the rescheduled 9 a.m. Central game between top-seeded Miami and No. 4 seed Canisius.
The Ole Miss game was initially set to start at 6 p.m., but both games were moved around due to a threatening weather forecast in the area.
The Wildcats took down the Rebels in three games last season, leaving Ole Miss one agonizing game away from the College World Series. The Rebels lost the opener, won Game 2 and fell 16-3 in the finale.
While the names on the front of the jerseys and hats are the same as last year’s Super Regional, every season is its own story.
“Honestly, I didn’t even really see the next team because we were all just so fired up (during the selection show). Then after, we saw it,” senior first baseman Tim Elko said. “Obviously, they ended our season last year, but it’s a brand new year. So, we’re excited to get after them.”
There will be new faces in both dugouts this time around, particularly on the Arizona side. The Wildcats are led by first-year head coach Chip Hale, who was named head coach following the departure of Jay Johnson to LSU.
Star third baseman Jacob Berry also went to Baton Rouge, and the team’s other top four hitters in batting average from last season – Branden Boissiere, Ryan Holgate, Kobe Kato and Donta Williams – all began their professional careers.
Last season, the Wildcats hit .325 as a team, fourth in the nation. This year, they are hitting .288.
According to the Arizona Daily Star’s Michael Lev, the Wildcats will start lefty Garrett Irvin today. Irvin surrendered seven runs in 1 1-3 innings in Game 2 of last year’s Super Regional, a 12-3 win by the Rebels.
“They may have lost a couple players that they had last year, but they’re still a very good baseball team. But so are we,” Elko said. “So, it’s going to be a great matchup, and we’re excited to play (today).”
From the Arizona perspective, Ole Miss looks very similar to a year ago, particularly at the plate. The Rebels’ batting order is nearly identical to what it was in 2021 as far as personnel, even if the numbers aren’t quite the same. As a team last year, Ole Miss hit .288. In 2022, the Rebels are hitting .277.
One of the biggest differences for Ole Miss this year is on the mound, as Doug Nikhazy was as reliable as they come last season. Nikhazy, who was drafted in the second round by the Cleveland Guardians, pitched 5 1-3 innings in Game Two of last year’s Super Regional, surrendering two runs with 10 strikeouts.
Junior Dylan DeLucia – who has stepped up in a big way for the Rebels as their Friday-night starter since the middle of April – gets the start against Arizona.
“I mean, it’s pretty much the same lineup. They were obviously, at one point in the year, ranked No. 1,” Arizona pitcher Quinn Flanagan said. “They obviously have a lot of talent and familiar faces from the last year. So, they can definitely hit. It’ll be a good time out there.”
The other story of today's game – and the Coral Gables Regional as a whole – is the weather forecast. Miami is currently expected to get heavy rain due to a tropical depression, which could delay games or move them to different days entirely.
College baseball teams are no strangers to schedule changes – Ole Miss had its game against Vanderbilt at the SEC Tournament delayed more than five hours due to rain – but it potentially adds uncertainty as far as the team's game day schedule is concerned, as there is no specified time for today's game to begin.
“I think the only time that really becomes a factor is if the first game gets delayed, or if there’s an extra innings where you’re just sitting around. The good thing about having a noon/seven (start) is, you’re pretty certain, without weather … that you’re going to start it Saturday, you don’t have to wait for the other team,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “So you can eat when you’re supposed to eat, you can take your BP when you’re supposed to take your BP. Now, there’s a little tournament angst to that.”