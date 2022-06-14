OXFORD – It’s taken a few days, but Ole Miss senior Tim Elko is finally realizing the gravity of what took place on Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg.
When a popup dropped into the first baseman's glove for the final out of a 5-0 win over Southern Miss, a dream had been realized. After years of coming oh-so-close, Ole Miss — awarded the very last spot in the entire 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament field following a roller coaster ride of a season — was headed to the College World Series.
It is the sixth appearance in Omaha for Ole Miss and the first since 2014.
“It’s starting to (sink in) now. It took a day or two,” Elko said. “But I grew up watching the College World Series, and I’ve been dreaming of getting there for the last couple years. And now I finally get to play there. So, it’s a dream come true.”
It is Mike Bianco’s second time in the College World Series as Ole Miss head coach, and he went several additional times as a player and assistant coach at LSU.
“People don’t say, ‘I want to go to the College World Series.’ They say, ‘I want to get to Omaha,’” Bianco said. “And you don’t do that without being a special place, and without the people in the community embracing it.”
The eight-team CWS field is officially set, and there are a lot of familiar names for the Rebels. Four teams from the SEC West are in — Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Arkansas and the Rebels’ opening opponent, Auburn. The other four teams in the field are Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma and Stanford. It’s just the second time ever that four teams from the same division of the same conference have made it to Omaha, the other instance coming in 1997 when Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Mississippi State all went.
Four SEC teams in the College World Series is tied for the most from a single conference. Not coincidentally, the other instances were also SEC teams in 2019, 2015, 2004 and 1997.
Ole Miss took two of three games at Auburn in March.
“That’s why you come to play in the SEC. I believe it’s the best conference there is out there, the best amateur baseball you can probably play,” junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier said. “It’s really cool. It’s awesome for the SEC.”